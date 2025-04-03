MD Anderson Cancer Center Breaks Ground on Major Sugar Land Expansion to Improve Cancer Care Access

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center broke recently on a 470,000-square-foot cancer treatment facility in Sugar Land that will significantly expand cancer care services and improve access for patients in Southwest Houston and surrounding communities.

The five-story facility, scheduled to open in 2029, will become MD Anderson's largest Houston-area location. It will enhance services currently available at the Sugar Land location by adding an ambulatory surgery center along with expanded diagnostic imaging, radiation oncology and outpatient procedural services. The comprehensive cancer care center will feature multidisciplinary clinics designed for adult cancer patients with low-to-medium acuity needs.

"As we advance our mission to end cancer, we have an unwavering commitment to provide high-quality, compassionate care and cutting-edge treatments to every patient who walks through our doors," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "By expanding our reach in Sugar Land, we can better meet the needs of patients in Southwest Houston, making it easier for them to access the treatment and support they deserve, right in their own community."

× Expand MD Anderson MD Anderson leaders and Sugar Land Mayor break ground on Sugar Land facility. Left to right: Karen Mooney, Kent Postma, Joe R. Zimmerman, Peter WT Pisters, M.D., Rosanna Morris, Stephen Swisher, M.D., and Spencer Moore.

The new cancer treatment center will replace MD Anderson's current leased space at 1327 Lake Pointe Parkway. Located in one of Texas' fastest-growing suburban regions, where population is projected to increase more than 30% by 2030, the facility is strategically positioned to meet increasing healthcare demands.

"This facility comes at a pivotal moment as we strive to continue meeting the needs of our patients across Houston," said Rosanna Morris, senior vice president and chief operating officer at MD Anderson. "This not only will help make our care more convenient for local patients, especially those undergoing frequent treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, but it also will help increase access to care outside of our Texas Medical Center Campus, potentially decreasing wait times for both local and regional patients."

The innovative cancer treatment facility incorporates sustainable design elements supporting MD Anderson's environmental goals by reducing energy consumption, optimizing natural daylight and minimizing glare and heat gain. Patient and employee well-being is prioritized through thoughtful design that includes access to healing natural environments and outdoor spaces.

"This new facility is a testament to our commitment to advancing exceptional patient care and to meeting the growing needs of our community," said Kent Postma, vice president of clinical infrastructure development and growth at MD Anderson. "With its state-of-the-art design and focus on sustainability, this building will play a key role in enhancing the patient experience and supporting our mission to provide the highest quality care."

