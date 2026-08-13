McCoy video touts importance of budget as his boycott could threaten Fort Bend finances for years

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy is telling residents that county budget decisions affect everything from roads and hurricane response to public safety and services families rely on — even as his continued boycott of Commissioners Court threatens the county's ability to make those decisions.

In a 37-second video posted Aug. 11, McCoy stood in front of a whiteboard and used a hypothetical Commissioners Court budget vote to explain how county government affects residents' daily lives. See the video below.

“So let's say there's a commissioner's court vote. Budget approved. That vote determines where county resources go,” McCoy said. “Maybe it's funding for roads, emergency preparation, public safety infrastructure.”

McCoy then described how those decisions ultimately reach individual neighborhoods.

“Eventually, those decisions make their way into your neighborhood. Everything from the roads you drive on, response to hurricanes, and the services your family relies on,” McCoy said.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of county leadership.

“And that's why local politics matters. One decision, thousands of people, and that's why who's leading this county matters, because your daily life depends on it.”

McCoy's description of the importance of a county budget comes as he and Commissioner Grady Prestage have spent weeks refusing to attend Commissioners Court meetings, creating the possibility that the county will be unable to take critical actions necessary to adopt its budget and tax rate.

County financial officials have warned that the consequences could include millions of dollars in lost revenue, the elimination of a proposed employee cost-of-living increase, delays to infrastructure projects and financial damage that could take years to overcome.

Financial officials warn of consequences

County Auditor Ed Sturdivant has outlined potential revenue losses that could escalate from approximately $13 million to $15 million and eventually $21 million, depending on the county's ability to take the necessary actions.

Sturdivant has also warned Commissioners Court that restoring the county's financial capacity afterward could take as long as five years.

Budget Director Pamela Gubbels has said county employees would also feel the effects. Among the items at risk is a proposed 3% cost-of-living increase for employees. Bond-funded and other county projects could also face delays.

Those warnings closely track the services McCoy himself identified in his video as examples of why county budget decisions matter — roads, emergency preparedness, public safety infrastructure and services residents depend on.

What remains unknown is whether his video signals any change in his decision to stay away from Commissioners Court.

Boycott tied to demand that Wong step aside

McCoy and Prestage have tied their boycott to Daniel Wong's service as interim county judge.

Wong was appointed by a district judge to serve as interim county judge following the legal battle that ended with the suspension of KP George from that role.

McCoy and Prestage have demanded that Wong step aside during the critical budget and tax-rate votes while litigation over the county judge's office remains pending. They have said they would return if that condition is met.

Recent court developments, however, have left Wong in office.

Judge Jeth Jones denied a motion seeking to modify the order that resulted in Wong serving as interim county judge. No court has ordered Wong out of office while the litigation continues, and no court has ordered McCoy or Prestage not to attend Commissioners Court meetings.

County attorney's chief litigator acknowledged Wong remains judge

The legal picture became clearer during a subsequent hearing before Judge Edward Krenek.

Kevin T. Hedges, chief litigator for the Fort Bend County Attorney's Office and appearing on behalf of the State, acknowledged during an exchange with Krenek that Wong remained county judge. Wong's attorney, Chris Hilton, agreed.

The exchange did not resolve the underlying lawsuit challenging Wong's right to the office. But it confirmed Wong's current status while that litigation proceeds.

Only one commissioner needs to return

McCoy's video now puts his own description of the importance of the county budget alongside the consequences county officials say could result if the boycott continues.

But the outcome is not predetermined.

McCoy and Prestage could still return for the critical budget and tax-rate decisions, and both commissioners are not needed.

Four members of Commissioners Court are required for the critical votes. That means the return of either McCoy or Prestage would provide the fourth member needed for the court to act.

If neither returns, county officials say the consequences could extend well beyond this year's budget — affecting employee compensation, infrastructure projects, county revenue and the government's financial capacity for years.

McCoy's own video summarizes why those decisions matter.

“One decision, thousands of people,” he said.

The unanswered question is whether McCoy — or Prestage — will return to Commissioners Court when those decisions have to be made.

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Covering Katy News owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. This relationship is disclosed in the interest of transparency. Covering Katy News maintains complete independent editorial control over its reporting.

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