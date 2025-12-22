Mark Rubal announces bid for Fort Bend County District Attorney in 2026 Republican primary

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A veteran trial attorney with more than three decades of legal experience has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County District Attorney.

Mark Rubal, who has lived in Fort Bend County for 27 years, is seeking to challenge Democratic incumbent Brian Middleton in the November 2026 general election. Middleton, first elected in 2018, is currently serving his second term after running unopposed in 2022.

Background as prosecutor

Rubal began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney's Office from 1990 to 1994, where he handled hundreds of cases including aggravated felonies and murders. He has been certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Criminal Law since 1995.

"The primary duty of a prosecuting attorney is not just to secure convictions, but to ensure that justice is done," Rubal said. "As your District Attorney, I will lead an office grounded on integrity and reliability; delivering accountability to victims, law enforcement, and our entire community."

Legal experience and credentials

Rubal has practiced law for 35 years in Texas and other state and federal courts. After leaving the Harris County DA's office, he entered private practice focusing on criminal and civil litigation. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer-reviewed distinction for attorneys.

"The law will be fairly and consistently enforced, but criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and individuals will be held fully responsible for their actions," Rubal said. "If elected, public safety will be the cornerstone of my leadership."

The Republican primary election is March 3, 2026.