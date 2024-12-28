Man Charged with Katy Crosswalk Death is Re-Indicted

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Fort Bend County grand jury has re-indicted a man accused of striking and killing Cinco Ranch High School student Logan Dark while riding his bicycle across a South Mason Road crosswalk in September of 2023.

The re-indictment comes without explanation, as the cases were presented again to the grand jury. The charges are manslaughter and accident involving a pedestrian or road user in a crosswalk causing serious bodily injury. The manslaughter charge is a second degree felony.

The felony charge follows an accident on the morning of Sept. 28, 2023, around 6:46 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School. The District Attorney says Devin Delvalle struck Dark while he was on his bicycle in a crosswalk.

Fort Bend County Jail Devin Delvalle
Schmidt Funeral Home Logan Dark loved to fish.
Covering Katy On the morning of the accident, Sheriff Eric Fagan (middle) and District Attorney Brian Middleton held a news conference on South Mason Road. The victim, Logan Dark was a Cinco Ranch High School freshman who was riding his bike to school when he was struck by a car.
Covering Katy News The memorial site, in the days after Logan Dark's death, along South Mason Road near the Ballard House.
Covering Katy News A chalk message on the sidewalk near the Logan Dark memorial, written in the days after the Sept. 2023 fatal accident.
Covering Katy News A chalk message on the sidewalk near the Logan Dark memorial. It was written shortly after the fatal accident in Sept. 2023.

Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies reported that Delvalle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was later booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and charged under a new state law addressing accidents involving pedestrians or other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

District Attorney Brian Middleton wrote, and successfully passed what has become known as the Crosswalk Law after receiving complaints from residents angered by drivers who ignore pedestrians in crosswalks.

“A concerned parent reached out to my office after she was almost struck by a vehicle that ignored pedestrians in the crosswalk,” Middleton said. “Our goal is to visibly increase safety and awareness in the community we serve. It is dangerous behavior that can easily be avoided if we just pay attention and remain considerate of others.”

Meanwhile, in a similar case, a 66-year-old San Antonio man was killed by a vehicle in October while crossing the intersection of State Highway 36 and Rice Street in Rosenberg. The driver, 19-year-old Gener Castellanos-Moreno of Rosenberg, fled the scene after the Oct. 26 accident, authorities said. He was later arrested and charged with failing to stop and render aid involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Castellanos-Moreno was subsequently indicted on a charge of collision involving death, a second-degree felony.