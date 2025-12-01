FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – These are the lane closures scheduled by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority for the Week of 12/01/25.

Grand Parkway:

11/06/2025 - 12/02/2025: Eastbound right lane on frontage road closed between W. Bellfort and Mason Rd. Traffic will be redirected into the left lanes. This is an on going closure.

12/01/2025 - 12/05/2025: Northbound outside shoulder closed on SH-99 between W. Bellfort and Peek Rd. - 8am until 5pm. Daily

Westpark Tollway:

12/01/2025 - 12/05/2025: Eastbound left lanes closed from Cross Creek Ranch to FM 1463 from 9am to 3:30 pm, Daily

12/06/2025 - 12/07/2025: Cross Creek Ranch Southbound and Northbound total closure. Detour westbound to Texas Heritage Parkway and eastbound to FM 1463.

Fort Bend Parkway:

12/01/2025 - 12/05/2025: Northbound right lane closed from W. Fuqua Dr. to Beltway 8 from 9 am until 3:30 pm. Daily

11/17/2025 - 12/21/2025: Northbound outside shoulder closed between W. Fuqua Dr. to Beltway 8, 24 hours/day. Long term.