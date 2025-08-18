Lamar's amazing Little League World Series adventure comes to an end

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Covering Katy News) – What an incredible journey it's been for the Lamar Little League team which made its dream come true by reaching the 2025 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, the boys from Richmond battled their hearts out against a tough team from Braintree, Massachusetts who represented the New England region in an action-packed game that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Even though Lamar fell 7-3, these young players showed the world what Lamar baseball is all about.

THE THUNDER STARTS EARLY

Lamar came out swinging. Shortstop Lucas Sontag smacked the very first pitch of the game into left field for a hit. Then Logan Williams laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move his teammate into scoring position.

That was just the beginning of the fireworks. Pitcher Brayden Carlisle stepped up to the plate and ripped an RBI single to left field, bringing Sontag home for the first run.

The hits kept coming as Holden Disselkoen and Luke Helmke both connected for singles, pushing another run across the plate. Just like that, Lamar was up 2-0.

THE BATTLE HEATS UP

Baseball is full of surprises, and New England wasn't going down without a fight. After a couple of defensive mishaps, Braintree's Caden McCarthy launched a booming triple that brought in two runs, then raced home on a wild pitch to give his team a 3-2 lead.

The back-and-forth action continued as Braintree added two more runs in the second inning, but Lamar never gave up fighting.

LAMAR LOADS THE BASES

In the third inning, the boys from Richmond showed their never-quit spirit.

Sontag and Williams both smashed singles, and Jaxson Packard worked a walk to load the bases. The crowd held its breath, but sometimes baseball doesn't go your way.

Even when Braintree extended their lead, the Lamar boys kept battling.

In the fifth inning, the unstoppable Lucas Sontag came through again with his third hit of the game, driving in Joseph Miller to make it 7-3.

A HISTORIC SEASON TO REMEMBER

This amazing group of young athletes brought Lamar back to the Little League World Series for the first time in 21 years! Back in 2004, Lamar took third place in this same tournament, and one of their players - Randal Grichuk - went on to play for the Kansas City Royals in the major leagues.

Who knows? Maybe one of these current Lamar stars will be the next big league hero we're cheering for!

It was an unforgettable adventure for the kids from Fort Bend County.