Lamar CISD superintendent named National Superintendent of the Year

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens has been named the 2026 AASA National Superintendent of the Year.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the National Conference on Education, hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Second Texas superintendent to win

The announcement marks the second time in its history the award has gone to a Texas-based superintendent, and the first Texas winner since 2001, when then-Houston ISD Superintendent — and later U.S. Secretary of Education — Rod Paige was awarded the top national honor.

"This is a truly unbelievable moment, and I'm incredibly grateful and humbled," Dr. Nivens said. "When I think of my own journey growing up and the incredible impact that dedicated, passionate educators made in my own life, it makes me thankful every single day that I'm able now to help pay that forward and lead a team in Lamar CISD that's having that same kind of impact on future generations."

Now in its 39th year, the National Superintendent of the Year program is co-sponsored by AASA, Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell, recognizing exceptional superintendents for their outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing public education in their communities.

In December, Nivens was named one of just four finalists from across the country for the prestigious award, after being named the 2025 Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards in September.

Leading a hypergrowth district

Lamar CISD is currently the fastest-growing district of its size in Texas and has been designated a hypergrowth district due to the large number of new homes and families moving to the area. This school year, the district serves more than 49,000 students at 57 campuses, with enrollment forecast to grow to nearly 70,000 within a decade.

"The landscape of public education is evolving, and Lamar CISD is evolving right along with it, leading the way with innovation, integrity, high standards of accountability, and plenty of joy and heart as well," Dr. Nivens said.

"It's an honor to represent and lead Lamar CISD," he continued, "and the reality is that our success is created by the work of so many dedicated, talented people across our district, teachers and staff, parents and community partners, together with our award-winning board of trustees, who play such an important role in making our district shine."

Career background

Nivens has served as the Lamar CISD superintendent since 2021. He also currently serves as president-elect of the Texas Association of School Administrators. Previously, he served as the superintendent of schools for Community ISD in a rapidly growing part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The son of two educators, his public education career is centered around advocating for and supporting the very best educational opportunities for all students. He began his career as a teacher and coach in Dallas ISD, and served as an assistant principal, principal, and later as assistant superintendent of achievement and organizational management in Lancaster ISD.

Board president praises leadership

Lamar CISD Board of Trustees President Jacci Hotzel, along with other trustees and district leaders, traveled to Nashville this week to support the superintendent and be there for the announcement. Hotzel offered congratulations on behalf of the trustees and thanked Nivens for his dedicated leadership and bold vision for the district's future.

"Dr. Nivens is a superintendent who leads with a servant's heart, but also with the big-thinking mindset necessary for the continued success of our schools and students," Hotzel said.

"Lamar CISD is growing at an amazing rate," Hotzel continued. "Dr. Nivens talks often about the incredible responsibility that comes with that growth, and how important it is to build on the success we've experienced—both for the future of our community and for our students. We're blessed to have him leading our school district, and we're excited to be building Lamar CISD's future together."

For more information about the National Superintendent of the Year program, visit AASA's website.