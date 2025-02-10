Lamar CISD Instructional Coach Killed, Husband Charged with Murder

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder involving two Lamar Consolidated School District employees.

David Wayne Pollard is accused of killing his wife, Iona Pollard, Sunday, Feb. 9 at their home in the 8900 block of Rocky Knoll Lane in Rosenberg. Lamar CISD issued a statement on Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that I share with you a tragic loss that has deeply affected our district family," said Lamar CISD Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens. "Iona Pollard, a cherished instructional coach at George Junior High School, was tragically killed in an incident involving her husband, David."

Pollard, 47, was charged with murder and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail late Sunday. According to the district's website, Pollard is a School Safety Coordinator at Lamar CISD.

× Expand Fort Bend County Jail David Wayne Pollard jail booking information.

"Our thoughts are with Iona's two children, who are also part of our Lamar CISD family," Nivens said. "The loss of their mother and the circumstances of this tragedy are incredibly heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the Pollard children, their families, friends, and all who knew Iona, particularly her colleagues and students at George Junior High."

Counseling and support services are available for any student, staff member or family needing assistance.

"We understand the emotional weight this places on our community and are here to provide care and support," Nivens said.