Lamar CISD Hosts Teacher Job Fair March 1 as District Plans for 2,000 New Students Annually

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lamar Consolidated Independent School District will host a teacher job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 at Foster High School as the district seeks educators to meet rapid growth.

The district expects to add about 2,000 students annually over the next decade, requiring new campuses and teachers.

"Our district is growing by leaps and bounds, with no real end in sight," said Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens. "Lamar CISD is on track to be an innovative leader in public education for many years to come, and it's a wonderful place for both new and experienced teachers to find a professional home and fulfilling work educating our extraordinary students."

Eric Ryburn, a physics teacher at George Ranch High School, switched to teaching after 20 years in ministry.

"My favorite thing is just being with the students, seeing them grow, and seeing their accomplishments," said Ryburn, who has taught in the district for nine years and has children enrolled there. "For anybody coming into education, it's an ever-changing thing, but what is constant is the kids – the students – and the aspect that you have a set of students in front of you that you're charged to lead and to teach."

Recruiters from campuses and district departments will be available to talk about the many opportunities at Lamar CISD. To explore current openings, click HERE. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and to complete the brief registration form available online prior to the job fair. For questions, please email Recruiter@LCISD.org or call 832-223-0300.

Job Fair Overview: