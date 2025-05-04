Lamar CISD Elects Arroyos, Marsters to School Board

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — George Arroyos and Vanessa Marsters won their races for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees positions, according to final unofficial election results from Fort Bend County.

Marsters defeated Leslie Menchaca Gracia in the District 3 contest by more than 200 votes.

Arroyos won the District 3 seat with 185 votes, while competitors Bisi Ngwolo and Anthony Warren received 54 and 59 votes, respectively.

Both races were for open seats after trustees Mandi Bronsell and Joe Hubenak chose not to seek reelection in Districts 3 and 6.