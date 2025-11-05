Voters Reject Lamar Stadium Repairs Again, Approve Construction and Technology Measures

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lamar Consolidated Independent School District voters approved three of four bond propositions Tuesday, backing $1.9 billion for new construction and facility repairs along with technology upgrades, but once again rejected funding for Traylor Stadium repairs.

New School Construction and Repairs Approved

Proposition A, the largest of the four bond measures, passed with 55% of the vote, receiving 14,552 votes in favor to 11,833 against out of 26,385 votes cast. The measure provides $1.9 billion for new construction and facility repairs.

× Expand Lamar CISD Guy K. Traylor Stadium

Stadium Repairs Rejected

Proposition B, which would have provided $26.7 million for Traylor Stadium repairs, failed with 53% voting against it. The measure received 12,313 votes in favor and 14,033 against out of 26,346 votes cast.

Lamar CISD voters have rejected stadium-related bond propositions several times. In 2022, voters rejected both a $194.9 million bond for a new second stadium and a $4.98 million measure for turf and LED lighting upgrades at Traylor Stadium. In 2023, voters rejected a $15 million bond for stadium repairs.

Technology Upgrades Approved

Proposition C, a $44 million measure for technology upgrades including laptops and graphic arts equipment, was approved by voters with 54% support. The proposition received 14,220 votes for and 12,132 against out of 26,352 votes cast.

Student Laptops Approved

Proposition D, which sought $10.6 million for student laptops, passed narrowly with 52% of the vote. It received 13,712 votes in favor and 12,612 against out of 26,324 votes cast.

Results Awaiting Official Certification

The election results are unofficial pending canvassing by the district's board of trustees. Canvassing is the formal process in which the board reviews and certifies the vote totals to make them official.