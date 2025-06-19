RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Wednesday that he's seeking a third term but switching from Democrat to Republican.

George claims the Democratic Party no longer reflects his values or those of Fort Bend County residents, claiming corruption and radical ideology as reasons for his party switch.

Covering Katy is provide a third party version of the news, because its owner, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.

