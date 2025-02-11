KP George faces another Democratic challenger: Entrepreneur to run for County Judge

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Judge KP George will have another challenger in the Democratic primary, should he run for re-election. Eddie Sajjad, a Fort Bend County entrepreneur announced his candidacy for Fort Bend County Judge unveiling a plan he says will generate over $100 million in new annual revenue and create more than 10,000 jobs.

Sajjad's announcement comes amid political turmoil in Fort Bend County Democratic Party, where incumbent County Judge KP George and his former chief of staff Taral Patel face criminal charges. The two were indicted on allegations they orchestrated a scheme to post fabricated racist comments online, allegedly attempting to generate sympathy for their campaigns while discrediting their opponents' supporters. The case has drawn significant attention in the upcoming County Judge election, with several candidates now vying for the position including District Court Judge J. Christian Becerra and former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike.

"Fort Bend is more than where I live—it's home. I grew up here, built my career here, and continue to build my future and raise my family here," Sajjad said. "I understand the challenges our community faces, because I've lived them firsthand," Sajjad said.

His campaign platform includes ten initiatives ranging from a county-wide food waste program to artificial intelligence training for residents. A key focus is reducing the county's dependence on residential property taxes which currently account for about 75 percent of the county's tax revenues.

Sajjad's tax diversification plan is not new, it seems to mirror Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers proposal that he originally laid out in 2023, with a Fort Bend County legislative effort currently underway to pass a bill that would allow the county to create industrial development zones. Like the Meyers plan, Sajjad wants to diversify county income sources through economic growth, and business expansion. Sajjad claims his plan will generate $100 million in new annual revenue and create 10,000 new jobs.

"The County Judge isn't just a ceremonial role—it's practically the CEO of Fort Bend County. We need a leader who understands how to manage growth, generate revenue, and make our government work smarter. That's exactly what I will bring to the table," he said.

Sajjad says he holds a degree in Management Information Systems and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.