KP George convicted but remains county judge for now

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Even though Fort Bend County Judge KP George was convicted of money laundering Friday, he remains in office — at least for the time being.

The reason is procedural: Under Texas law, a judgment is not formally entered until sentencing is complete. George's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16. Until that judgment is entered, the conviction cannot legally remove him from office.

"Once the judgment is entered at sentencing, it will include language removing George from office," said Wesley Wittig, the spokesman for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

However, if George appeals his conviction, that appeal would put the removal on hold. Wittig said prosecutors would then ask the court to suspend George from office while the appeal plays out, arguing it would not be in the public's interest for him to continue serving as county judge.

George was convicted of two felony counts of money laundering. The charge carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Regardless of what happens, George's term as county judge would end Dec. 31, 2026. He lost his bid for re-election earlier this year. George was elected twice as a Democrat but switched parties and finished last in a crowded Republican primary.

Bond for George is set at $20,000.

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