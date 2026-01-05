Katy Republican Tamara McFarlane announces candidacy for Fort Bend County Clerk

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy resident Tamara McFarlane, a Fort Bend County Republican, is running for Fort Bend County Clerk.

Business background, election experience

McFarlane, who lives in Katy with her husband, Brad, and their three children, is seeking the seat being vacated by County Clerk Laura Richard.

"McFarlane understands the importance of free and fair elections and the liberties that define America," a press release says. "A wife, mother, and successful business owner, she is ready to bring her passion for public service and commitment to Republican values to local government," the campaign announcement says.

"I am committed to ensuring the values that make our country strong are at the forefront of everything we do in the Fort Bend County Clerk's office," said McFarlane. "Small, efficient government, free and fair elections, and conservative values will empower local businesses and homeowners to thrive and improve the quality of life across our county. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the community my family proudly calls home."

According to her campaign announcement, McFarlane has worked in land acquisitions and divestitures for corporations for 25 years and has also worked as an award-winning government auditor. (Let's add the name of the award that you won.) She now operates a land acquisitions business.

Republican involvement

She has served as a GOP Central Count election judge for Fort Bend County and as vice president of legislation for the Republican Women's Club of Katy.

McFarlane said she plans to continue Richard's focus on innovation, customer service and title fraud prevention.

Additional information is available at TamaraforFortBend.com.