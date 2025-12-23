Katy Man admits sexually abusing a child sentenced to 10 years

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 41-year-old Katy man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office says Drew Bryan previously served as a police officer in Rosenberg, Needville, Fulshear, Wallis, Eagle Lake and Brookshire. Bryan also worked as a private investigator.

Bryan pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the 268th District Court where Judge Steve Rogers accepted the plea meaning the victims would not have to relive the abuse during a trial.

Child Reports Abuse, Investigation Leads to Arrest

Bryan was arrested in March 2025 after a child reported the abuse. Investigators said the child disclosed multiple instances of sexual abuse by Bryan.

Bryan posted bond after his arrest but was taken back into custody for harassing the victim and violating a protective order. He remained in jail until his guilty plea. The harassment and protective order violation charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutors Praise Victim's Courage

"Drew Bryan is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Howard said. "He is the type of person who uses trusted relationships and positions of power to manipulate the people around him to get what he wants. The bravery of one child was his downfall. And because of that child's courage, his true character was revealed," she said.

"I am grateful for the work of all involved in bringing Bryan to justice, and I know we all wish peace and healing for the brave children who started on their path to justice with the disclosure of abuse," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said.