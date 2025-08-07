Katy ISD opts out, Lamar CISD opts in for homeschool UIL participation

KATY, ROSENBERG – Katy ISD trustees voted 4-3 to opt out of allowing homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities, while Lamar Consolidated ISD trustees voted unanimously to opt in, as school boards face implementation decisions following passage of Senate Bill 401.

The new bill, which allows homeschooled students to participate in University Interscholastic League activities at their local public school, was approved in May. Under the legislation, school districts are automatically opted in to allow homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities unless they choose to opt out.

At the local level

Katy ISD trustees made their decision to opt out on July 28, while Lamar Consolidated ISD trustees voted June 17 to opt in.

Under the new bill, LCISD will receive $1,500 per participating homeschooled student who qualifies by providing proof of residency and test scores that demonstrate they meet UIL requirements.

How it works

LCISD Director of Athletics Devin Gabbert said at the June 22 meeting that homeschooled students who participate in LCISD athletics must:

Be selected by a team during a tryout process

Register through Student Programs

Be enrolled part time (under two hours per day)

Follow all UIL academic requirements and campus athletic policies

Provide their own transportation to practices and games

What they're saying

KISD trustee Rebecca Fox said non-KISD students should not be allowed to participate in KISD's concurrent enrollment or extracurricular activities, as doing so could take opportunities away from students whose families have chosen and fully participate in the district. However, she said she would be open to reconsidering the decision with more data available from other districts for the following year.

"I could change my mind based on how many children, what kinds of things are they interested in, how's it working for other places, but not today, Fox said."

Other board members noted during a work session that data does not exist because automatically allowing students to participate is new. Supporters suggested opting in and then reevaluating next year with data in hand.

However, Lamar CISD trustee George Arroyos, who is a professor at Wharton County Junior College, said homeschooled students who are enrolled through the college's dual credit program are typically high performers with strong parental involvement, which would improve the district's extracurricular programs.

"I think the policy makes it a stronger experience for them as students, and it supports public education," he said. "A rising tide will raise all ships, and we'll all be better for it."

Looking ahead

LCISD will begin to allow participation for the first time in the 2025-26 school year, officials said.

School districts that do not want to allow participation — like KISD — will be required to opt out annually, according to the bill.