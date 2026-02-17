Katy and Richmond Child Predator Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of Young Child

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Dominican immigrant who sexually abused a child in the Katy and Richmond areas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jason Alfred Sanderson, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Abuse Spanned Two States Before Ending in Fort Bend County

The abuse began in 2022 in Hillsborough County, Florida, and continued into 2023 in the Katy and Richmond areas of Fort Bend County, according to investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriff's Office. The child reported the abuse to a trusted adult, prompting the investigation. Sanderson admitted to the abuse in both locations when interviewed by Fort Bend County investigators.

He is expected to face additional criminal charges in Florida, according to District Attorney Brian Middleton.

× Expand Fort Bend County Jail Jason Alfred Sanderson, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Child's Report to Trusted Adult Led to Investigation, Guilty Plea

"Children inherently trust the adults in their lives to protect them from harm. Jason Sanderson violated and weaponized that trust. It is my hope that the sentence gives strength and power to this family and the young child," said prosecutor Elizabeth Howard.

"It's a good day when we can get a significant sentence without having to expose the child survivor to the experience of a trial," Middleton said. "The defendant will be 65 years old when his sentence expires, and our neighborhoods will be free of this threat for the next 25 years."

Sanderson Will Be 65 When Sentence Expires, DA Says

The case was heard in the 268th District Court before Judge Steve Rogers. Continuous sexual abuse of a young child is a first-degree felony carrying 25 to 99 years or life in prison, with no possibility of parole. Under Texas law, the sentence will be served day for day.