Judge takes Wong appointment dispute under advisement after Fort Bend hearing

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A visiting district judge took under advisement Thursday a dispute over whether his April order appointing Daniel Wong as interim Fort Bend County judge automatically ended when the lawsuit that led to the appointment was voluntarily dismissed. Taking a matter under advisement means the judge will consider the legal arguments before issuing a written ruling at a later date.

The hearing stems from a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Fort Bend County resident Sarah Roberts, who has served as a Democratic precinct chair, seeking George's removal from office under Chapter 87 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Visiting Judge Jeth Jones did not rule from the bench after hearing nearly an hour of legal arguments from attorneys representing Roberts, Wong and suspended County Judge KP George. Instead, Jones said he would review the legal issues before issuing a written decision.

"This is very complex and complicated," Jones said near the conclusion of the hearing. "It'll be submitted. I'll take this up as soon as possible, take it under advisement, and give you a ruling as soon as possible."

How the dispute arose

In April, Jones temporarily suspended George from office while Roberts' Chapter 87 removal lawsuit was pending and appointed Wong as interim county judge.

George was later suspended from office following his felony conviction. Roberts then voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit, arguing that George's suspension had effectively achieved the relief she sought.

Thursday's hearing focused on whether Jones' April 10 appointment order automatically expired when Roberts voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit.

The issue has drawn additional attention because Wong is the Republican nominee for Fort Bend County judge in November's election against Democrat Dexter McCoy.

Roberts argues appointment ended with lawsuit

Attorney Dylan Russell, representing Roberts, argued that Jones' appointment order functioned like a temporary injunction and automatically dissolved once the underlying lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Russell repeatedly told the court Roberts was not asking Jones to determine whether Wong is currently serving lawfully as county judge.

Instead, he argued, the court should simply clarify that its temporary appointment order ended when the lawsuit was dismissed.

"We're not asking the court to decide the issue of Mr. Wong's status as interim county judge," Russell said.

Russell said that question will instead be decided in the separate quo warranto lawsuit pending in another Fort Bend County district court.

Wong says case is "closed"

Attorney Chris Hilton, representing Wong, argued the case ended when Roberts voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit and that no live controversy remained for Jones to decide.

"Why are we here?" Hilton asked.

Hilton argued Roberts had already obtained the relief she sought when George was suspended from office and voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit.

"This is a closed case with no live claims," Hilton said.

He argued that issuing another order would amount to an advisory opinion because the underlying lawsuit no longer exists.

Hilton urged Jones to deny the pending motions and allow the separate quo warranto lawsuit to determine Wong's legal status.

George's attorney confirms suspension remains

George's attorney, Jared Woodfill, played a limited role in the hearing but confirmed that George remains suspended while his criminal conviction is on appeal.

When Jones asked whether George could return to office during the appeal, Woodfill replied:

"He's suspended, period."

Judge questions all sides

Throughout the hearing, Jones questioned each attorney about the legal effect of his April appointment order, the consequences of Roberts' voluntary dismissal and whether the court retained jurisdiction to issue additional orders.

At one point, Jones noted that the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court had unanimously accepted Wong's oath of office following his April appointment. The vote included Commissioners Grady Prestage and Dexter McCoy as well as the court's Republican members approving Wong as Interim Judge.

Jones questioned whether that subsequent action by Commissioners Court had any legal effect on the issues before him. Attorneys for Roberts and Wong disagreed, with Roberts' attorney arguing the commissioners' action did not extend the appointment created by the court's order, while Wong's attorney maintained the issue underscored why questions about Wong's legal status belong in the separate quo warranto proceeding rather than the now-dismissed removal case.

Jones gave no indication how he intends to rule or when, although he told attorney's that he'll be presiding over a jury trial that starts next week. Some court observers believe that case could delay his ruling for weeks, unless he rules before the trail begins.

What's next

Jones said he will issue a written ruling after reviewing the parties' legal arguments.

Regardless of that decision, the broader question of who is legally serving as Fort Bend County judge remains the subject of separate quo warranto litigation pending in another district court.

Disclosure: The publisher of Covering Katy also serves as Media Relations and External Engagement Manager for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. This article was reported and edited independently. Neither Fort Bend County nor Precinct 3 reviewed or approved this story before publication, and all editorial decisions remain solely those of the publisher.

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