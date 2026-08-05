Judge says Daniel Wong remains county judge while legal challenge moves forward

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Fort Bend County judge said Tuesday that Daniel Wong will continue serving as county judge while a quo warranto lawsuit—a legal proceeding used to determine whether someone has the legal right to hold public office—moves through the courts.

The hearing before Judge Edward Krenek did not decide whether Wong will ultimately remain county judge. Instead, Krenek established a schedule for the case while repeatedly emphasizing that no court has yet ruled Wong should be removed from office.

One of the hearing's most significant moments came when Krenek questioned Kevin T. Hedges, chief of litigation for the Fort Bend County Attorney's Office, about Wong's current legal status.

"So until there is a judicial declaration of some sort by a court of competent jurisdiction ... Mr. Wong would continue to have the authority to act as county judge, wouldn't he?" Judge Krenek asked. "He is entitled to exercise the powers of the county judge," Hedges responded.

A short time later, Krenek asked whether someone could simply declare Wong was no longer county judge before the court ruled.

"It would have no legal effect," Hedges replied.

Krenek also emphasized that Wong is entitled to a full legal process before the court determines whether he has the legal right to continue serving.

"We can't put the cart before the horse and make a determination before he's entitled to his due process rights," Judge Krenek said while discussing the procedures governing the case.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Judge Edward Krenek listens as Kevin T. Hedges, chief of litigation for the Fort Bend County Attorney's Office presents arguments during an Aug. 5, 2026, hearing in Fort Bend County's 400th Judicial District Court. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News Judge Edward Krenek presides over an Aug. 5, 2026, hearing in Fort Bend County's 400th Judicial District Court, where he set an expedited schedule for a lawsuit challenging Daniel Wong's authority to serve as county judge and said Wong will continue serving while the case proceeds. Prev Next

State challenges Wong's authority

The State argues Wong's authority to serve as county judge stems from an April court order entered in separate litigation and contends that order does not legally authorize him to remain in office.

Hedges told the court the case should move quickly because questions surrounding Wong's authority have affected the county's ability to complete its annual budget process.

Commissioners Dexter McCoy and Grady Prestage have refused to attend Commissioners Court meetings while the lawsuit is pending, preventing the court from obtaining the four-member quorum required under Texas law to adopt the county's tax rate. Read more about the impact of that decision here.

Wong argues he should remain in office

Chris Hilton, representing Wong, argued that the interim Judge properly assumed the duties of county judge after the April court order and that Commissioners Court later accepted his oath of office with the votes of both Commissioner McCoy and Prestage.

Hilton also argued that even if the State disputes how Wong took office, Texas law allows him to continue serving until a court rules otherwise or someone else is legally qualified to take over.

"I want to make this as clear as I can for the cameras and for the public," Hilton told the court. "No matter the outcome of this case, Fort Bend County is protected. The people of Fort Bend County do not risk having county business set aside because Judge Wong is in office."

Hilton urged the judge to allow the case to move through the normal legal process rather than deciding it on an emergency basis.

Why this matters

The lawsuit comes as Fort Bend County faces a critical budget and tax-rate deadline. Commissioners Dexter McCoy and Grady Prestage have declined to attend Commissioners Court meetings while the legal challenge is pending, preventing the court from obtaining the four-member quorum required under Texas law to adopt the county's tax rate. The State argues that resolving Wong's legal status quickly could help break the impasse.

Judge orders expedited schedule

Rather than deciding the case Tuesday, Krenek established an accelerated schedule intended to move the lawsuit forward while giving both sides time to prepare.

"I do think we need to expedite it a little bit," Krenek said before setting deadlines for discovery and future hearings.

The judge ordered:

Discovery responses due by Aug. 28.

Motions asking the judge to decide the case without a trial may be filed between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10.

A hearing on those motions is scheduled for Oct. 16.

If the case is not resolved by then, trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10.

Krenek also directed both sides to submit written arguments addressing whether the court should consider temporarily removing Wong or otherwise limiting his authority before the case is decided.

What the hearing did—and did not—decide

Tuesday's hearing answered one question, but not the biggest one.

Judge Krenek made clear that Wong will continue serving while the case proceeds because no court has yet ruled otherwise. Whether Wong has the legal right to remain county judge is the question the court will answer after additional legal filings, arguments and, if necessary, a trial.

Editors Note

The owner of Covering Katy News and the author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is employed by Fort Bend County Precinct 3. Covering Katy News operates independently and makes its own editorial decisions with no outside input. This information is provided so readers are fully informed about the publisher's professional role.

Local government decisions often unfold over weeks or months—not in a single court hearing or Commissioners Court meeting. Covering Katy News follows these stories from the first filing through the final decision, providing the context, documents and reporting that help readers understand not just what happened, but why it matters. Become a subscriber to support independent local journalism and receive in-depth coverage of the issues shaping Fort Bend County and the Katy area. SUBSCRIBE HERE.