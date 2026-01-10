Kenneth Cannata Appointed to Fort Bend County Justice of Peace Precinct 3, Place 2

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has approved the creation of a second Justice of the Peace position for Precinct 3, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers has appointed Kenneth Cannata to preside over the court.

Cannata will be sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Historical Courthouse Ceremonial Courtroom, 401 Jackson Street in Richmond.

To continue serving beyond 2026, Cannata would need voter approval in November 2026.

Cannata brings more than 40 years of legal experience to the role. He previously served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 for 11 years before Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him as the first judge of the 458th District Court in Fort Bend County in September 2017.

After leaving the district court bench in 2019, Cannata became chief of the litigation division of the Fort Bend County Attorney's Office, a position he held until he recently retired.

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida and a juris doctorate with honors from South Texas College of Law in 1983. Cannata has been board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1993.

His legal experience includes representing clients before the Texas Courts of Appeals, state and federal district courts and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner's Office.