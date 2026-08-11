Judge denies motion to modify order that put Wong in office as Fort Bend county judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Visiting Judge Jeth Jones has denied a motion seeking to modify the judgment in the court case that resulted in Daniel Wong taking office as Fort Bend County judge, while a separate legal battle seeking Wong’s removal continues.

Jones signed the order Monday, Aug. 10, denying two motions filed by Sarah Roberts, whose original lawsuit seeking the removal of elected County Judge KP George led to Wong’s appointment. The judge's order is available at the end of this article.

Also Monday, Wong, through attorney Christopher D. Hilton and his legal team, filed his formal response to a separate lawsuit brought by the Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office seeking to remove him. Wong is asking the court to dismiss that case.

What this means for Fort Bend County

For residents trying to follow the complicated court fight, the most important thing to know is this:

Wong remains county judge. Monday’s court order did not remove him or undo the order that led to his appointment. But a separate lawsuit seeking to remove him is still pending, and no court has issued a final ruling settling whether he can legally remain in office.

There are two different court cases.

The first resulted in Wong’s appointment after George was suspended. Jones, the visiting judge who issued the April order that put Wong in office, has now denied Roberts’ request to modify the judgment in that case.

The second is a lawsuit being pursued by Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson challenging Wong’s authority to continue serving. Wong filed his formal response Monday and is asking the court to dismiss it.

Legal fight unfolds during county judge campaign

The court fight is unfolding against the backdrop of the November election for Fort Bend County judge.

Wong, a Republican, is running against Democratic Commissioner Dexter McCoy for the office. McCoy and fellow Democratic Commissioner Grady Prestage have declined to participate in Commissioners Court meetings with Wong presiding.

County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, also a Democrat, is prosecuting the lawsuit seeking Wong’s removal.

The current political divide contrasts with what happened shortly after Wong took office.

On April 23, Commissioners Court unanimously approved a motion to record Wong’s Statement of Officer and Oath of Office for a term running from April 13 through Dec. 31, 2026. McCoy and Prestage both voted for the motion.

Commissioners Court did not appoint Wong; Jones had already done so through the April court order. Commissioners Court voted to record Wong’s oath and term.

County attorney’s chief litigator addressed Wong’s authority

Monday’s developments also come less than a week after Wong’s authority to continue exercising the powers of county judge was addressed directly during an Aug. 5 court hearing.

According to pages 21-22 of the certified court transcript, Judge Edward Krenek questioned Kevin T. Hedges, chief of litigation for the Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office, about Wong’s authority while the legal dispute remained unresolved.

“So until there is a judicial declaration of some sort by a court of competent jurisdiction ... Mr. Wong would continue to have the authority to act as county judge, wouldn’t he?” Krenek asked.

“He is entitled to exercise the powers of the county judge,” Hedges responded.

Later, Krenek asked about the legal effect of someone declaring Wong was no longer county judge before a court made that determination.

“It would have no legal effect. Absolutely, Judge,” Hedges responded, according to page 24 of the certified transcript.

Access the officilal and full court transcript here

Monday’s order did not remove Wong or vacate the order that resulted in his appointment. It also did not finally decide whether Wong is legally entitled to remain in office.

How Wong became county judge

Wong’s appointment stems from Roberts’ lawsuit seeking George’s removal.

On April 10, Jones suspended George and temporarily appointed Wong to perform the duties of county judge.

George was later suspended without pay in a separate June 16 court order pending appeals of his felony convictions.

The Roberts lawsuit was subsequently dropped, leading to a dispute over whether ending that lawsuit affected Wong’s appointment.

County attorney seeks Wong’s removal

Smith-Lawson subsequently brought a separate legal action challenging Wong’s authority to remain in office.

The proceeding is known as quo warranto. In plain language, it asks a court to decide whether someone has the legal authority to hold a public office.

A central part of the County Attorney’s case is that the April 10 order installing Wong was invalid because a prosecuting attorney had not yet been appointed under state law.

Wong’s legal team, which includes Christopher D. Hilton of Austin-based Stone Hilton PLLC, disagrees. Hilton signed Wong’s Aug. 10 Original Answer asking the court to dismiss the case.

Wong’s attorneys argue that state law requires a prosecutor for the removal proceeding but does not say the prosecutor had to be appointed before the judge could suspend George and temporarily appoint Wong.

“The State frivolously asks this Court to add words the Legislature did not write,” Wong’s attorneys wrote.

They also argue that the April 10 order remains in effect because no court has vacated, set aside or reversed it.

The court has not yet decided which interpretation is correct.

Wong points to Texas Constitution

Wong’s attorneys also argue that his authority does not depend entirely on the April appointment.

They point to the separate June 16 order suspending George and Article XVI, Section 17 of the Texas Constitution, which requires officers to continue performing their duties until their successors are qualified.

Wong’s attorneys contend the provision applies to appointed officials as well as elected officials and that no successor to Wong has been elected, appointed and qualified.

“The law does not allow a vacuum in power,” Wong’s attorneys wrote.

The court has not yet ruled on that argument.

Wong challenges county attorney’s role

Wong also challenges Smith-Lawson’s authority to prosecute the case.

His attorneys argue that the County Attorney’s Office serves as legal adviser to Commissioners Court and participated in the process through which Wong was installed as interim county judge.

“A conflict of that character disqualifies her from prosecuting this proceeding in the name of the State,” Wong’s attorneys wrote.

No court has ruled that Smith-Lawson has a conflict or is disqualified from prosecuting the case.

Jones denies effort to change judgment

The other major development Monday occurred in the original Roberts lawsuit.

Following a July 23 hearing, Jones signed an Aug. 10 order denying Roberts’ Motion to Clarify and Enforce Order of Nonsuit and her Motion to Modify the Judgment. Both were denied in their entirety.

Jones determined that several remaining requests, including relief sought through Wong’s intervention, were moot.

For residents following the dispute, the practical result is important: Jones did not remove Wong or vacate the April order under which Wong assumed office.

But Jones also did not issue a final ruling declaring Wong legally entitled to remain county judge through the end of the year.

That larger question remains at issue in the separate lawsuit being pursued by the County Attorney’s Office.

What happens next

Wong is asking the court to dismiss the quo warranto case and deny the state’s requests for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction.

He has also requested a jury trial if factual disputes need to be decided.

Judge Krenek has placed the case on an expedited schedule. Discovery responses are due Aug. 28, with a hearing on motions that could resolve the case without a trial scheduled for Oct. 16. If the case is not resolved before then, trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10.

For now, Wong remains Fort Bend County judge and continues exercising the powers of the office while the legal challenge seeking to remove him moves forward.

Editor’s Note: The owner of Covering Katy News and author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is employed by Fort Bend County Precinct 3. Covering Katy News operates independently and makes its own editorial decisions with no outside input. This information is provided so readers are fully informed about the publisher’s professional role.

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