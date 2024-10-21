Judge Rejects George's Dismissal Request – Prosecution Moves Forward, Similar to Patel Case

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Democratic Party Judge Teana Watson, presiding over County Court at Law No. 5, has declined to dismiss the indictment against Democratic Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

The indictment, issued on September 26, 2024, charges George with Misrepresentation of Identity by a Candidate, alleging he used the phony identity "Antonio Scalywag" in a Facebook post with the intent to injure a candidate or influence the result of an election.

Following the indictment, the case was referred to the Texas Ethics Commission on October 1, 2024. A week later, on October 8, the commission voted to refer the allegations back to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.

The District Attorney's Office emphasized the importance of protecting the integrity of the political process in Fort Bend County. The misrepresentation of identity law, which George is accused of violating, is aimed at deterring misconduct in electoral campaigns.

"The misrepresentation of identity law – and this office’s enforcement of that law – is intended to deter others from engaging in the conduct described in Mr. George’s indictment," a statement from District Attorney Brian Middleton's Office said. "We look forward to presenting this case to a jury and seeing that justice is done in this important matter."

Geoge faces one misdemeanor indictment but his alleged accomplice Taral Patel, candidate for commissioner faces 9 indictments for misrepresentation of identity, online impersonation, and harassment. He’s accused of attempting to criminally influence the 2022 and 2024 elections, and the investigation is not over, more indictments are possible.