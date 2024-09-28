Democratic Fort Bend Judge says Republicans want to lock up as many black people as possible

Missouri City, Texas (Covering Katy News) — As Fort Bend County continues to address the aftermath of the fake racism scandal involving Democrats Taral Patel and County Judge KP George, Judge Tameika Carter made comments at a candidate's forum on Thursday night that may have deepened the wound.

Carter, an African American Democrat spoke at the forum in Missouri City on Thursday night. During her remarks, she criticized the Republican Party’s stance on crime.

“Republicans from the top to the bottom, we know what they stand for. When I tell you that their tough-on-crime philosophy means locking as many of us up as possible, that is what they run on, and that is what they do,” Carter said.

Carter's statement was met with applause from some who were attendance at the Landmark Community Center in Missouri City, while others were stunned.

The comments come as the county attempts to move forward following the recent controversy, which has drawn widespread attention locally and internationally.

Carter presides over the Texas 400th District Court and is running for re-election against Republican challenger Edward Krenek.