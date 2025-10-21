Johnson Development Announces 8 Homebuilders for The George Master-Planned Community in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Johnson Development has announced eight homebuilders for the first phase of The George, a 1,500-acre master-planned community near FM 2977 and Koeblen Road in Fort Bend County.

The Houston-based developer expects to deliver 300 homesites in the first quarter of 2026 to Chesmar Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes, Empire Homes, David Weekley Homes, Westin Homes, Highland Homes and J. Patrick Homes.

Johnson Development anticipates the builders' model homes will be completed and pre-sales will begin in the spring.

"We're thrilled to unveil this outstanding line-up of builders," Derek Goff, vice president at Johnson Development and general manager of The George, said in a news release. "Each brings a proven track record of excellence in home design, quality construction and customer service — and have long-standing relationships with Johnson Development."

× Expand Google Location of The George in Fort Bend County.

Homebuilders and lot sizes at The George

Chesmar and Newmark will build houses on 40-foot-wide lots, Perry and Empire on 45-foot lots, David Weekley and Westin on 50-foot lots, and Highland and J. Patrick on 60-foot lots.

The first phase will also include an amenity center, which is in the planning phase, Johnson Development said.

Location and schools near The George community

The community provides access to dining, retail and major employment centers. It is zoned to Lamar Consolidated Independent School District and sits behind the district's Randle High School, Wright Junior High School and Steenbergen Middle School. The community broke ground last spring.

At build-out, the community is expected to have 4,000 homes, retail components and Lamar CISD schools.

On Aug. 15, the district acquired a 15-acre site from Johnson Development for a new elementary school in The George's second phase near FM 2977 and Ricefield Road. The purchase was financed through a November 2022 bond package that included funding for multiple schools across the district.

History of George Ranch and The George Foundation

× Expand George Ranch The George Ranch began when Henry and Nancy Jones, Mamie George’s great-grandparents, received a "league of land" along the Brazos River.

Johnson Development acquired the 1,500 acres for its new community from The George Foundation in early 2024 along with the Texas General Land Office as its investment partner. It was the first major land sale from the 21,000-acre George Ranch, now about 19,500 acres. The property has been in the George family's possession for generations, starting with a league of land along the Brazos River in 1824 as members of the "Old 300" — settlers who received land grants in Stephen F. Austin's first colony in what was then part of Mexico.

Albert and Mamie George established The George Foundation in 1945 to give back to the Fort Bend County community, according to its website. Since then, it has made charitable contributions totaling more than $300 million, George Foundation CEO Roger Adamson previously told the Houston Business Journal.

The foundation has leased most of George Ranch to ranchers and farmers.

The land sale was driven by the foundation's fiduciary responsibility to fulfill charitable distribution amounts required by the Internal Revenue Service. As a private charitable foundation, The George Foundation must distribute 5% of its total assets annually.

In the past, the foundation accomplished that with its investment portfolio, including oil and gas royalties, but rising real estate values put pressure on the foundation to sell some of its land, Adamson previously said.

Future development plans for George Ranch

The George Foundation is looking at another 17,000 acres of developable George Ranch land that could potentially be added to the master plan in the future. Adamson has said he expects most of George Ranch to be developed over the next 60 years. It could include more residential and commercial development as well as green space.

Johnson Development communities in Fort Bend County

The George is Johnson Development's ninth community in Fort Bend County. The others are Sienna in Missouri City; Riverstone and Imperial in the Sugar Land area; Veranda and Harvest Green near Richmond; and Cross Creek Ranch — which last year started home sales in its final neighborhood and could sell out this year — along with Jordan Ranch and Cross Creek West in Fulshear.

The company has about 26,000 acres under development in the county. Other active Houston-area Johnson Development communities are in Montgomery, Waller, Harris and Galveston counties.