JJ Clemence running for Fort Bend County Clerk on Republican 2026 ballot

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — JJ Clemence, a Sugar Land resident with more than 20 years of experience in private, public and government sectors, announced she will seek the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County clerk in the March 2026 primary election.

Clemence, founder and chair of the Clemence Youth Foundation, enters the Fort Bend County clerk race for the open seat being vacated by County Clerk Laura Richard, who has held the Fort Bend County clerk position since Jan. 1, 2015, and is not seeking reelection.

"I am running for Fort Bend County Clerk because every family deserves a Clerk's office that is modern, transparent, accurate, and community-centered, Clemence said. "My background in auditing, compliance, technology innovation, customer service, and community leadership uniquely prepares me to enhance services, improve responsiveness, and continue strengthening the trust between the Clerk’s office and the people it serves."

Fort Bend County clerk candidate appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to state commissions

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Clemence to the Judicial Compensation Commission with a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2027. The commission recommends salaries for justices and judges of the Texas Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Courts of Appeals and state district courts.

Abbott also appointed the Fort Bend County clerk candidate to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for a term that expired Jan. 31, 2023.

"I was appointed by the Governor to the Texas Real Estate Research and Advisory Committee in 2018, where I served as Vice Chair, and was reappointed in 2021," Clemence said. "I currently serve on the Texas Judicial Compensation Committee. Working in partnership with legislators, our commission successfully advanced the 2025 judicial compensation bill—strengthening Texas’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified jurists."

Sugar Land Republican candidate brings Congressional, Fort Bend ISD, Energy experience to Fort Bend County Clerk race

The Sugar Land resident with more than 20 years of experience, Clemence has served as a certified internal auditor, finance manager, business development manager and fundamental intelligence advisor, supporting corporate-level leadership at major Fortune 500 companies including Baker Hughes, Spectra Energy, Enbridge and UMB Financial Corporation.

She's also served in the congressional offices of U.S. Reps. Pete Olson and Troy Nehls and held leadership roles with the Fort Bend Independent School District where she served on the Innovation Committee and the Bond Oversight Committee.

"As the audit leader for Harris County Public Health, I built the department's entire internal audit function from the ground up—developing the audit charter, establishing risk-based assessments, implementing technology and process improvements, and strengthening transparency and accountability across a major government agency," Clemence said.

Clemence is also a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors.

Clemence emphasizes accountability, conservative values and unity in the community

As the founder and chair of the Clemence Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to youth development, Clemence says she's dedicated her life to programs and volunteer initiatives that promote unity by uplifting, educating and connecting young people. From local government and local business learning programs to senior-outreach tech support, leadership camps and annual talent showcases.

"I built a platform designed to empower the next generation to lead with confidence, compassion and character," she said.

"Fort Bend deserves a clerk who is accountable, experienced, community-rooted and committed to efficient service," Clemence said in a statement announcing her Fort Bend County clerk candidacy.

The Fort Bend County clerk's office handles vital records, court operations, property filings and public records access for Fort Bend County residents and families.

Clemence described herself as a conservative Republican with "values rooted in accountability and fiscal responsibility."

Clemence holds MBA from Baker University

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Baker University in Kansas.

The Fort Bend County Republican primary election is scheduled for March 2026.