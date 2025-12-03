Former State Rep. Jacey Jetton announces campaign for Congress in Texas' 22nd District

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Former Texas State Rep. Jacey Jetton announced Monday his campaign for Congress in Texas' 22nd District, two days after U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls decided not to seek re-election.

Jetton, a Republican from Richmond, joins a growing field of candidates seeking to represent the district, which serves much of Fort Bend County and portions of Brazoria and Harris counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Background in Republican politics

Jetton previously served as chairman of the Fort Bend County Republican Party.

Jetton was a member of the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 26. He assumed office on Jan. 12, 2021, and left office on Jan. 14, 2025. Jetton ran for re-election to the Texas House but lost in the Republican primary on March 5, 2024.

"I'm running because our area deserves a serious conservative representative who focuses on results," Jetton said in his announcement. "Families are struggling with rising costs, while Washington is too busy fighting itself to deliver for the people it should be serving."

Campaign priorities focus on border, economy

He outlined his priorities as securing the border, lowering costs for families, backing law enforcement, defending Texas energy, protecting parents' rights and schools, and strengthening the economy.

"I've represented this community before, and I know what it takes to actually defend the border, support our values, and keep our area strong," Jetton said. During his time as a Texas State Representative Jetton spent time on deployment as member of the Texas Army National Guard.

Three Republicans seek Nehls' seat

Also seeking the Republican nomination are Trever Nehls, a former Fort Bend County constable and brother of Congressman Troy Nehls, and Rebecca Clark, a Republican precinct chair and geophysicist.

The primary election will be held in March 2026.