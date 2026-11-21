FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — While Dexter McCoy's upcoming move to Fort Bend County judge has attracted considerable media attention, far less has been written about April Jones, the woman who will succeed him as Precinct 4 commissioner in January.

Covering Katy News sat down with Jones to learn more about her background, what she hopes to accomplish and how she intends to approach her new role on Commissioners Court.

Jones, a Democrat, identified economic development, property taxes and infrastructure among her priorities as she prepares to take office. She also discussed serving established neighborhoods, communicating with the county's diverse population and working across party lines.

"I think we all have to conduct ourselves in a professional manner, whether we agree or disagree," Jones said.

Her election also marks a historic milestone. Jones will become the first woman and first African American woman to serve as a Fort Bend County precinct commissioner.

Who is April Jones?

Although she is new to Commissioners Court, Jones brings approximately three decades of involvement in Democratic politics, community organizations and the legal profession.

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Jones grew up in a blue-collar family. Her father worked for Chrysler for 36 years, while her mother worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

She moved to Houston in 1981, initially intending only to visit, but decided to stay after finding employment and discovering opportunities in the area.

Jones earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Houston Community College and a bachelor's degree in political science with an emphasis in legal studies from the University of St. Thomas. She has worked in the legal profession for many years.

Her involvement in politics began when she worked on Sheila Jackson Lee's campaign for Houston City Council.

Jones said she subsequently developed relationships with several prominent Democratic leaders, including the late Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. Rep. Al Green and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

She described those leaders as mentors who helped shape her approach to public service.

Jones currently serves as president of the Mission Glen homeowners association and is an elected member of the North Mission Glen Municipal Utility District board. Her professional background includes paralegal work, contract management and owning a consulting business. She has also served as a Democratic precinct chair, precinct captain and party treasurer.

Jones described her historic election as humbling and said she hopes to make a positive impact on the county while opening doors for other women.

"I want to leave a positive impact for the next woman that's elected on the court, but I think it's going to open up a lot of doors for other women," she said.

Jobs, taxes and economic development

Jones expressed concern about the financial burden on homeowners and said attracting more businesses could help broaden the county's tax base.

She estimated that residential property owners account for about 80% of the county's tax revenue.

"Right now, people are hurting. They can't afford to live in Fort Bend County," Jones said.

She pointed to Tesla's proposed development in Fort Bend County as an example of the economic opportunities she hopes to see. The project, known as Project Crystal Sun, has been described in publicly available reports as a potential $10 billion investment that could create approximately 10,000 jobs. Those figures are projections, not guaranteed outcomes.

Jones also expressed interest in attracting additional health care facilities and other employers that could provide jobs while helping make the county more affordable for families.

"We have to make it more affordable for people to want to move here and bring their families here," she said.

Keeping infrastructure ahead of growth

Jones said transportation improvements, drainage and flood mitigation must keep pace with Fort Bend County's expanding population.

"We need to make sure that we're keeping up with the growth, that we're not trying to catch up because Fort Bend is growing so fast," she said.

Precinct 4 includes both newer residential developments and older, established neighborhoods, creating different infrastructure needs across the precinct. Jones said those established communities should not be overlooked as new development continues.

"People in those old neighborhoods, they don't want to be forgotten either," she said.

Reaching residents with important information

Jones emphasized the importance of communicating with Fort Bend County's diverse population, particularly during hurricanes and other emergencies.

Fort Bend County already has multilingual emergency communication services, and Jones said she wants to ensure important information reaches residents who do not speak English.

Working across party lines

Jones will join a Commissioners Court that has experienced significant political disagreements over the past months.

Asked about those disagreements, Jones expressed optimism about working with her future colleagues and said political differences should not prevent commissioners from maintaining professional relationships.

"There's Republicans, Democrats, Independents, we're going to have disagreements, but it's how we have those disagreements," Jones said.

"I am very positive and optimistic that things will calm down a bit," she added.

Jones said she believes respectful debate and compromise will be necessary to conduct county business.

Transparency and accountability

Jones said her legal background has reinforced the importance of researching issues, understanding the facts and following the law before making decisions.

"One thing that I have always done in my career, I follow the rule of law, and I'll be guided by the rule of law," she said.

She also pledged transparency and accountability to Precinct 4 residents.

"The people in Fort Bend County elected me to get things done, and I will get things done, and I will be transparent to them and accountable to them as well," Jones said.

Jones takes office in January, beginning a four-year term representing Precinct 4 on Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

The author is article is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office. The article was published independently from his employment.

© 2026 Covering Katy News. All rights reserved. Original reporting and written content may not be reproduced or republished without permission.