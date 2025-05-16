Space-Themed All-Abilities Park Breaks Ground in Fort Bend County, Offering Accessible Recreation for Everyone

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers broke ground Thursday on the Galaxy All-Abilities Park, an innovative outdoor recreational facility designed to accommodate county residents of all ages and abilities.

"Creating a park accessible to people of all abilities represents our commitment to community togetherness, allowing individuals of every capability to play together, form connections and share life's joys," Meyers said. "As one of the most diverse counties in the nation, it's essential that we honor unique differences while establishing environments and experiences where everyone can share a sense of belonging and appreciation."

Strategically located less than half a mile from Constellation Field, home of the 2024 Triple A Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the park will showcase an immersive space theme as a tribute to the beloved local team.

The 1.6-acre park will feature a wheelchair-accessible playground, interactive sensory walls to help kids explore various textures and shapes, a covered seating area for year-round enjoyment and much more.

The $1.6 million facility will be situated next to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Annex at 151 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land. Nestled in the popular Imperial Neighborhood, the park aims to become a vibrant community destination for inclusive recreation and meaningful connections.

The family-friendly park will also include shaded rest areas for year-round gatherings.

Meyers expects construction to be completed by late 2025. The project is funded through voter-approved county parks bonds.

See renderings below:

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.