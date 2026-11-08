Preserving Fort Bend history: $15 million restoration begins at Imperial Sugar Char House

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Fort Bend) — Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon and members of City Council broke ground Nov. 5, 2026, on a $15 million project to preserve the historic Imperial Sugar Char House, marking a major step toward restoring one of Fort Bend County's most recognizable landmarks.

The century-old building along U.S. Highway 90A has stood vacant for more than 20 years. The city is moving forward with structural repairs, a new roof, restored windows and other improvements intended to protect the building from further deterioration.

Construction is expected to begin in December 2026 and be completed in March 2028.

McCutcheon said the Char House had deteriorated to the point that the city believed intervention was necessary.

"It was getting to the point where we either needed to ... stabilize and preserve the building, or if it went on, it was just going to have to be bulldozed down," McCutcheon said in an interview with Covering Fort Bend at the groundbreaking.

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Fort Bend From left, Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Vonderhaar, and City Council Member Sanjay Singhal participate in the Nov. 5, 2026, groundbreaking for the $15 million restoration of the historic Imperial Sugar Char House. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Fort Bend News From left: Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, former Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Vonderhaar attend the Nov. 5, 2026, groundbreaking for the $15 million Imperial Sugar Char House restoration project. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Fort Bend News Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon and members of City Council participate in the Nov. 5, 2026, groundbreaking for the $15 million restoration of the historic Imperial Sugar Char House. Prev Next

Saving a landmark of Fort Bend history

Built in 1925, the Char House was part of the Imperial Sugar refinery, which helped transform the area into a company town and ultimately gave Sugar Land its name. The refinery closed in 2003, leaving behind one of the city's most recognizable industrial landmarks.

McCutcheon said private developers had been unable to redevelop the property for more than two decades. The city decided in 2024 to pursue purchasing the approximately 40-acre Imperial Historic District and completed the $31.5 million acquisition in June 2025.

The effort to acquire and redevelop the Imperial Sugar property began under former Mayor Joe Zimmerman, whose administration helped advance the project before the city completed its purchase in June 2025 under Mayor Carol McCutcheon.

The mayor said the cost of preserving the Char House and the property's division between two owners were major obstacles to redevelopment.

"The number one redevelopment barrier was preserving and stabilizing the Char House," she said.

"This is the iconic symbol of our city," McCutcheon said. "It's one of the first things you see when you enter Sugar Land."

For nearby residents, the restoration is a welcome change.

Ayesha Ahmed, who lives on the other side of U.S. Highway 90A from the Char House, said she and her husband have watched the building deteriorate over the years, including openings in its exterior.

"So it's about time," Ahmed said. "It's going to get a new makeup, new look, and it will be good. It will be beautiful."

What the $15 million restoration includes

City Council approved the preservation construction contract Oct. 20, clearing the way for the groundbreaking.

The project includes a permanent new roof, historically appropriate window restoration, structural and masonry repairs, and electrical and mechanical improvements.

Devon Rodriguez, Sugar Land's director of redevelopment, said the improvements are intended to keep moisture and other elements out of the building and prevent further deterioration.

McCutcheon said moisture has been entering the building, making roof replacement a priority. Crews will also secure a deteriorating exterior structure known as the liquor gallery, a remnant of the building's sugar-refining operations.

The restored windows will also help reduce noise from trains passing nearby.

Another visible change will involve moving one of the Imperial Sugar signs back to its historic location on the east side of the building. McCutcheon said the relocation is necessary to satisfy historic preservation requirements associated with federal and state historic tax credits.

× 1 of 3 Expand City of Sugar Land A before and after rendering of the Char House project. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Fort Bend The former Imperial Sugar refinery's silos remain a prominent landmark along U.S. Highway 90A in Sugar Land. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Fort Bend The Imperial Sugar water tower stands near the Char House off Highway 90A. Prev Next

How the city is paying for the project

The $15 million construction project is part of a previously authorized $50 million certificate of obligation, which the city says will be repaid using sales tax revenue restricted for economic development purposes rather than property taxes.

The financing also supports the city's $31.5 million acquisition of the historic district and certain related improvements.

"No property tax dollars were used for this. It was sales tax dollars," McCutcheon said.

Children's museum already part of the historic district

The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, a satellite location of Children's Museum Houston, operates on the first floor of a former container warehouse within the Imperial Historic District.

Rodriguez said the museum celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2026.

The museum is separate from the Char House and is not part of the $15 million preservation project.

A new future for the former sugar refinery

Rodriguez said the city envisions a mixed-use destination that could include housing, retail businesses, offices, a hotel or a combination of those uses.

"The ultimate vision is for this place to become a mixed-use destination that is authentically Sugar Land," she said.

The goal, Rodriguez said, is to preserve the city's history while creating opportunities for future generations.

McCutcheon said the city has narrowed its search to three potential master developers. City staff are reviewing their proposals and financing arrangements before presenting them to City Council.

The city has not determined what will eventually occupy the Char House or how the remainder of the property will be developed.

"We didn't say, 'It has to have this, this, or this.' We gave them pretty much a blank slate," McCutcheon said.

Rodriguez said the financial arrangements for the larger redevelopment also remain undecided.

The mayor cautioned that redeveloping the entire historic district will take considerably longer than the Char House preservation project.

For now, the city's priority is protecting the historic landmark while plans for the surrounding property take shape.