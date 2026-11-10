Ibanez defeats Gates, Morgan survives 105-vote challenge in Fort Bend House races

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democrat Sandy Ibanez has defeated Republican state Rep. Gary Gates, while Republican state Rep. Matt Morgan narrowly won reelection by just 105 votes in two closely contested Texas House races that remained undecided for days after the Nov. 3 election.

The latest unofficial results from Fort Bend County, updated Nov. 9, show all precincts reporting in both races. The results have not yet been formally certified.

Ibanez defeated Gates by 1,608 votes in House District 28, ending the incumbent's bid for a fourth term. In House District 26, Morgan held off Democratic challenger Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz in a contest decided by just 0.14 percentage points.

Both races became clearer as additional ballots were counted following Election Day.

House District 28: Ibanez defeats Gates

Ibanez, a real estate agent, received 45,529 votes, or 50.90%, compared with 43,921 votes, or 49.10%, for Gates, a developer and property manager who was first elected to the Texas House in 2020.

The 1,608-vote victory represents a significant political shift in a district Gates won comfortably two years earlier, when he received approximately 60.6% of the vote.

House District 28 includes Fulshear, most of Rosenberg, much of Sugar Land and Weston Lakes.

Gates had been seeking his fourth term in the Legislature. His defeat means the district will have a new representative when the Legislature convenes in January.

House District 26: Morgan wins by 105 votes

Morgan, seeking his second term, survived an exceptionally close challenge from Markowitz.

The final reported count showed Morgan with 36,818 votes, or 50.07%, compared with Markowitz's 36,713 votes, or 49.93%.

Morgan thanked his supporters after the additional votes were counted.

“The results are final. I am honored by the people of HD 26 to send me to Austin to represent them,” Morgan wrote on social media. “Thank you to all the voters, volunteers, and most importantly my family. I am looking forward to serving.”

Markowitz acknowledged the disappointment of losing but emphasized how close her campaign came to unseating an incumbent in a district she described as a Republican stronghold.

“Y’all, this is not the outcome we worked for, and I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t hurt,” Markowitz wrote in a lengthy social media statement.

She said Democrats had substantially improved their performance in the district over recent election cycles, citing just over 39% of the vote four years ago and approximately 41% two years ago, compared with 49.93% this year.

“We didn’t just make this a competitive race. We made people pay attention,” she wrote.

Markowitz credited campaign volunteers and supporters with building a grassroots organization that she said would continue beyond the election.

She also addressed Morgan directly, wishing him well in his second term while urging him to represent residents who voted against him.

“Nearly half of the voters in this district asked for a different direction. Their concerns deserve to be heard, their interests deserve to be represented, and their votes deserve to be respected,” Markowitz wrote. “Because representing HD26 means representing all of HD26, not just the people who voted for you.”

Markowitz said she intends to remain involved in the community despite her defeat.

“This election may be over. The work isn’t. And neither am I,” she wrote.

The outcome remained uncertain for several days after Election Day. Morgan initially held a 135-vote lead, with additional mail and provisional ballots still outstanding.

“We’re up 135 votes, and it doesn’t sound like there’s a whole lot left to count that would affect my race,” Morgan told Covering Katy shortly after the election.

The margin eventually narrowed to 105 votes as additional ballots were counted but Morgan was right, he did hold on for the victory.

House District 26 includes the Fort Bend County portion of Katy and stretches south to include Richmond and part of Rosenberg. It borders Sugar Land on the east.

Although all precincts have reported in both races, the results remain unofficial until the election canvass and certification process is completed.