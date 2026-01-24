Houston winter storm: Extreme cold warning issued as temperatures plunge to 19 degrees, ice expected overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for the Houston area from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Tuesday as dangerous Arctic conditions move into the region.

The bottom line: Wind chills could drop as low as 5 degrees below zero inland and around 10 degrees along the coast, with Monday morning expected to be the coldest. Some areas will remain below freezing for more than 60 consecutive hours from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

What to expect: Timeline of the freeze

Overnight Saturday into Sunday: Freezing rain and sleet

Rain will transition to freezing rain around 3 a.m., then mix with sleet after 4 a.m. Ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 inches is possible. Temperatures will drop to around 26 degrees with wind chills between 15 and 20 degrees. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday conditions: Ice ends by morning

Freezing rain and sleet are likely before 8 a.m., ending by 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Additional ice accumulation of less than 0.1 inches is possible.

Sunday night: Coldest temperatures arrive

The coldest period begins with lows around 19 degrees and wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees. Blustery north winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Conditions begin to improve

Mostly sunny skies with a high near 35 degrees.

Extreme cold health warnings

The National Weather Service warns that frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly with unprotected skin exposure. The extended freeze could rupture water pipes.

How to protect your home and family

Residents should:

Dress in layers with a hat, face mask and gloves

Protect water pipes by insulating, wrapping or draining them

Keep pets indoors

Check on elderly family members, friends and neighbors

Use portable heaters correctly

Never use generators or grills indoors

