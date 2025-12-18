Houston Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2021 Fort Bend County Murder

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 49-year-old Houston man received a life sentence for the 2021 murder of Michael Brown in a Houston neighborhood located within Fort Bend County.

Antonio Derrell Jefferson was convicted by a Fort Bend County jury in the shooting death of Brown, whose body was discovered in May 2021 at a residence in the Quail Run neighborhood.

AR-15 rifles identified as murder weapons

According to lead prosecutor Madison Limbacher, Houston police found 27-year-old Michael Keith Brown deceased inside the home. Investigators recovered two AR-15 rifles from Jefferson that forensic ballistics analysis identified as the murder weapons.

Surveillance video from the residence showed Brown entering the home with Jefferson but never leaving.

Jail calls reveal motive

After his arrest, Jefferson made incriminating phone calls from jail. He told a caller that he gave the victim a "good old fashioned ass whupping... outlaw way" and outlined his motive for the killing. Jefferson said, "Any[one] turn against me, [they] on a ... road called highway to heaven."

Jury deliberates less than an hour

During the punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Jefferson's criminal history, including past felony convictions and prison sentences for burglary, aggravated assault and drug and firearm possession.

The jury took less than an hour to sentence Jefferson to life in prison.

"The jury heard the defendant laughing about the murder of Michael Brown in his jail calls," Limbacher said. "That callousness and his past earned him a life sentence. Our community is now safer for it."

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison. Judge Edward Krenek's life sentence was the maximum allowed by law.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said he sympathizes with Brown's family.

"I feel for Mr. Brown's family and am glad they were able to express the depth of their loss through their victim impact statement," Middleton said. "Those statements are guaranteed by law and give the survivors of crime a voice and hopefully some semblance of closure."

Assistant District Attorneys Madison Limbacher and Melanie Rozbicki prosecuted the case.