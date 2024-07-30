Houston Law Firm Prepares Class Action Lawsuit Against Democrat Candidate Taral Patel

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Hadi Law Firm of Houston is preparing a class action lawsuit against candidate Taral Patel, a Democrat running for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Patel, a Democrat, is accused of stealing the identity of a Needville family, impersonating Democrat District Court Judge Surendran Pattel, and creating fake racist posts designed to make it appear that they came from supporters of his Republican opponent ,Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. Patel frequently used the identity Antonio Scalywag but he's also suspected of using other fake names to conceal his actions.

Also Read: Arrest Warrant Details Patel's Alleged Crimes

One of the posts from the Scalywag Facebook account is below. Investigators say the racist post was written by Patel.

× Expand Facebook Antonio Scalywag Facebook Post Taral Patel's arrest warrant referenced this facebook post by Antonio Scalywag who is Investigators say is actually Taral Patel.

"I was thrilled to learn that the Hadi Law Firm has courageously stepped forward to seek justice for Patel's victims, including those who have supported his campaign and now suffer guilt by association," said Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle. "If the charges against Patel are true, Patel has not only endangered the democratic process but he's also harmed the justice system by scheming to destroy Judge Pattel, who is also a Democrat."

DOWNLOAD:

× Expand Hadi Law Firm The Hadi Law Firm is circulating this message to encourage people who feel they have been victimized by Taral Patel to come forward and join a law suit to recover damages.

"If you've been affected by the actions of 'Antonio Scalywag,' also known as Taral Vipul Patel, you're not alone," the Hadi Law Firm posted in a message to victims. Read the entire message HERE.

"Considering the accusations and the compelling proof outlined in the search warrants, his actions have not only harmed individuals but also tainted the integrity of the political landscape."

Individuals affected by Patel's actions are encouraged to come forward and contact the Hadi Law Firm at 832-433-7977 to ensure that anyone harmed by Patel's actions is paid monetary damages for the harm they've suffered.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.