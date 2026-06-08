Pre-sales begin at new master-planned community on historic George Ranch land

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) — A new master-planned community on former George Ranch land off Ricefield Road is now accepting home reservations, with eight builders already underway on model home construction.

Johnson Development — the company behind Sienna in Missouri City, Riverstone and Imperial in the Sugar Land area, Veranda and Harvest Green near Richmond, Cross Creek Ranch and Jordan Ranch in Fulshear, and Grange near Katy — is developing the 1,491-acre community. Prices start around $360,000 on the low end and climb into the $600,000s depending on lot size and square footage.

Newmark Homes is the most affordable entry point, offering plans from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet on 40-foot lots starting at $360,000. Empire Homes and David Weekley Homes are both coming in from the $400,000s, with Weekley on 50-foot lots and Empire on 45s. J. Patrick Homes and Highland Homes round out the larger lots at 60 feet, with Highland starting in the low $600,000s.

Perry Homes and Chesmar Homes are expected to open pre-sales this summer. Westin Homes hasn't announced pricing yet.

"There's incredible momentum building at The George," said Derek Goff, the community's vice president and general manager. "With pre-sales underway and model homes taking shape, future residents can finally begin to experience the vision we've worked so hard to bring to life — a community designed to honor the land's legacy while creating an exceptional place for families to grow."

For families with school-age kids, the community is zoned to Lamar Consolidated ISD — Thomas Elementary, Steenbergen Middle School, Wright Junior High and Randle High School. LCISD has already purchased 15 acres inside The George for an on-site elementary school, funded through the district's November 2022 bond.

The first phase includes more than 300 homesites. The full buildout calls for roughly 4,000 homes, with an amenity center in the planning stages.

The George Ranch property has been in the same family since 1824. Johnson Development acquired the acreage from The George Foundation in early 2024.