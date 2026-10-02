The George opens in Fort Bend County with plans for 4,000 homes

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — The George, a nearly 1,500-acre master-planned community on former George Foundation land in Fort Bend County, marked its grand opening Tuesday night with all eight of its homebuilders now operating model homes.

Johnson Development held the VIP event for the community, which is expected to eventually include about 4,000 homes, commercial development, schools, parks and other amenities.

The George is near FM 2977 and Koeblen Road on property that was part of the historic George Ranch holdings. The George Foundation sold the tract to Johnson Development in 2024, the first significant land sale in the foundation's 80-year history.

Michael Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Development, acknowledges the significance of being selected to transform George Ranch farmland into a new large-scale community.

“This is a historic moment in land development in Fort Bend County and the Houston region,” Smith said. “The George Foundation and The George Ranch are the essence of Fort Bend County and to be selected to develop part of this George Foundation property into a master-planned community is a huge honor.

Eight builders open model homes

The milestone comes about four months after builders began pre-sales, when model homes were still under construction.

The builders are Chesmar Homes, Newmark Homes, Empire Homes, Perry Homes, Westin Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes and J. Patrick Homes.

Homes are being offered on 40-, 45-, 50- and 60-foot homesites, with prices beginning in the mid-$300,000s, according to The George. The first phase was announced with 319 homesites.

× Expand Covering Katy News - Dennis Spellman The covered patio area of a model home at The George.

Schools and amenities planned

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has purchased a 15-acre site within the development for a future elementary school. Plans for The George include another future school site.

Planned community amenities include a recreation complex with a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness facilities, along with tennis and pickleball courts, parks, trails and green space.

George Ranch history

The community's name reflects the history of the land and the George family, whose ranching legacy in Fort Bend County stretches back generations.

Albert and Mamie George established The George Foundation in 1945. The foundation continues to operate the nearby George Ranch Historical Park and support charitable, educational and community programs in Fort Bend County.

Johnson Development has incorporated that history into the community's identity, including references to the George family and the ranch throughout the development.

Public celebration planned

Tuesday's VIP event is the first of several events celebrating the new community.

Johnson Development plans a Realtor event Oct. 6, followed by Big Texas Fest, a public celebration at 7730 Tribute Circle in Richmond.

Visitors will be able to tour the eight model homes. The event is also expected to include food trucks, games and activities, Highland cows, George Ranch history presentations and a performance by George Strait tribute artist Derek Spence.

More information about The George and its grand-opening activities is available on the community's website.