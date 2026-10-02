Harmony Public Schools expands in Fort Bend with new campuses, Katy improvements

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harmony Public Schools is expanding its footprint in the Fort Bend County area, with construction underway on new campuses in Rosenberg and Missouri City and a multimillion-dollar expansion underway at its existing Katy campus.

Harmony marked progress on its first Rosenberg campus Thursday with a beam-signing ceremony at the construction site at 2425 Spacek Road in Richmond.

Harmony Science Academy-Rosenberg is scheduled to open for the 2027-28 school year and initially serve 650 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

The elementary school is being built on a 20-acre site that Harmony plans to eventually develop into a larger educational campus. Long-term plans call for adjacent middle and high school facilities, which would allow Harmony to serve students from prekindergarten through 12th grade at the site.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially join the Rosenberg community,” Ramazan Coskuner, South-West district superintendent for Harmony Public Schools, said. “We can’t wait to open our doors to our founding prekindergarten through fifth-grade families and build something special together.”

The new elementary school will include a maker-space, laboratory and playground, according to Harmony. The charter school system emphasizes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, along with character education, project-based learning and college readiness.

Major expansion underway at Katy campus

The Rosenberg school is part of a larger period of construction and expansion for Harmony in the Fort Bend and Katy areas.

Harmony is also expanding Harmony Science Academy-Katy at 22400 Grand Corner Drive.

The project includes a 13,280-square-foot gym and cafeteria addition along with substantial improvements elsewhere on the campus, according to Harmony construction documents.

Plans call for a basketball court with seating, cafeteria and food-service area in the new building. Site improvements include a soccer field, basketball court, pavilion, playground, outdoor classroom and climber.

The project also includes modifications to the campus driveway, an extension of an existing canopy and façade and branding improvements to campus buildings.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing lists the estimated construction cost at $5.5 million.

The state's original project filing anticipated construction beginning in June 2025 and being completed in June 2026. However, Harmony subsequently sought construction bids for the project in late 2025, with bids closing in December. Construction industry records list a Feb. 10, 2026, start date for the project.

Construction activity remains visible at the Katy campus.

The expansion is taking place at an established Harmony campus. Harmony Science Academy-Katy serves elementary students, while Harmony also operates Harmony School of Innovation-Katy in the same Grand Corner Drive campus complex.

Missouri City campus also under construction

Harmony is also building its first campus in Missouri City.

Harmony Science Academy-Missouri City is expected to open for the 2027-28 school year. Harmony held a beam-signing ceremony for the project in September.

The new elementary school will serve 650 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade. It is being built on a 28-acre site as the first phase of a larger campus that Harmony says will eventually include adjacent middle and high school facilities.

The Missouri City campus will include a makerspace, science labs, playgrounds and outdoor learning areas.

A makerspace is a hands-on learning area where students can design, build, experiment and solve problems rather than just learn from textbooks or lectures.

The Rosenberg and Missouri City projects will give Harmony two new elementary campuses in the Fort Bend area opening during the same school year, while the Katy project represents a major expansion of an established Harmony campus.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. The system operates schools across Greater Houston and other Texas metropolitan areas.

Harmony says its district has received an A rating from the Texas Education Agency.

Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2026-27 school year at its existing schools. The Rosenberg and Missouri City campuses are scheduled to open for the 2027-28 school year.