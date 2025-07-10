Popular in Katy, H Mart to Open Fourth Greater Houston Store in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Korean-American grocery chain H Mart will build a 64,145-square-foot store at 3665 N. Highway 6 in Sugar Land, adding to its Houston-area presence that includes a popular Katy location which opened in 2018.

According to a filing with the State of Texas, construction is set to begin August 18 with completion expected by March 31, 2026. The interior build-out is estimated to cost $4.45 million.

H Mart's other Greater Houston locations include Bellaire Boulevard in Chinatown, Blalock Road and Westview Drive, and Katy's Asian Town at the intersection of I-10 and the Grand Parkway.

The Sugar Land location makes sense given that people of Asian heritage make up more than 38% of Sugar Land's population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Fort Bend County has the highest percentage of Asian residents of any Texas county at more than 23%.

Asian retail is expanding across Greater Houston. In Pearland, where about 17% of residents have Asian heritage, developers are building the 126,000-square-foot Pearland Asian Town shopping center.

H Mart operates about 100 stores nationwide and continues growing. Recent openings include a 10th Seattle-area store, locations in Urbana, Illinois, and Chino, California, plus a Korean food hall in Austin. The chain plans its first Tampa, Florida, store and opened its first Las Vegas location in April.