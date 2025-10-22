Growth in Fulshear and Richmond drives Lamar ISD's nearly $2 billion bond proposal

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Early voting is underway as Lamar Consolidated Independent School District voters decide on a $1.99 billion bond package that district leaders say is essential to keep pace with explosive growth in the area. The bond is split into four propositions covering new facilities, stadium improvements, technology upgrades and student laptops. Election day is Nov. 4.

The four propositions are:

Proposition A: $1.9 billion for new construction and facility repairs

$1.9 billion for new construction and facility repairs Proposition B: $26.7 million for Traylor Stadium repairs

$26.7 million for Traylor Stadium repairs Proposition C: $44.1 million for technology upgrades, including laptops and graphic arts equipment

$44.1 million for technology upgrades, including laptops and graphic arts equipment Proposition D: $10.6 million for student laptops

Enrollment Expected to Surge 72% by 2034

District officials are bracing for a surge in enrollment. The student population is expected to jump nearly 72% by the 2034-35 school year, reaching about 67,400 students, according to Zonda Demographics.

Fulshear & Richmond Drives District Growth

Much of that growth centers on Fulshear, which Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens and city leaders call one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. The numbers back that up: 94 active subdivisions, more than 55,000 future lots under development, and new homes going up in communities like Tamarron West in Fulshear and Candela and Austin Point in Richmond.

Most Campuses Nearing Capacity

More than half the district's campuses are expected to hit capacity within the next decade. Five of the eight elementary schools projected to be over capacity by next school year feed into Fulshear High School. All four secondary campuses currently over capacity sit in the same area.

New Schools and Campus Replacements Planned

The largest chunk of the bond would fund several new schools, including two elementary schools and three secondary schools in Fulshear. The money would also replace some of the district's oldest campuses, including Terry High School.

The bond would allow Leaman Junior High to expand capacity by 325 students and Roberts Middle by 175. Both schools are over capacity according to the school district.

Land Bank Would Speed Future Construction

Rising land prices and rapid development are making it harder to buy property for new schools. The proposition includes money for a land bank that would let the district buy property now and start construction immediately after future bonds pass. It's believed that approach would reduce the impact of rising land costs and cut about four years from project timelines.

Technology Upgrades Include 11,000 New Laptops

Two propositions focus on technology. The district hopes to expand its laptop inventory and bond approval would allow for the purchase of 11,000 devices over four years — to ensure every student in grades 3-12 has one. The need, the district says, has grown with online-based learning and a statewide ban on personal devices in schools.

The district finances technology purchases over six to seven years."

Stadium Renovation on Ballot for Fourth Time

The bond also includes another attempt to renovate Traylor Stadium, built in 1965. Voters rejected stadium propositions in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 bonds. The repairs would reduce capacity from 10,000 seats to 6,000 and improve accessibility to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The school district says the stadium has major structural problems. A section on the home side is completely blocked off due to foundation problems.