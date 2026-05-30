Growing Fort Bend County Adds Justice of the Peace Court in Needville to Better Serve Precinct 3 Residents

NEEDVILLE, TX (Covering Katy News) – A newly created justice of the peace court serving the southern end of Fort Bend County's Precinct 3 celebrated its formal dedication Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Needville, giving residents closer access to local justice that previously required a trip to Sugar Land.

A New Court for a Growing Precinct

The court, located at 3114 Rosenberg St., was created to meet the needs of a growing precinct whose residents in the south had no local courthouse after it was moved to Missouri City following January's precinct redistricting. Until now the only Precinct 3 justice of the peace court was in Sugar Land. The new Needville location fills that gap as Precinct 3, Place 2, and has been fully operational since early May.

What a Justice of the Peace Court Does

Known in Texas as "The People's Court," justice of the peace courts handle minor civil lawsuits up to $20,000, Class C misdemeanor cases punishable by fines, landlord-tenant disputes, and evictions. JP courts also issue warrants. In Fort Bend County, the justice of the peace does not serve as coroner, a function handled separately in the county.

A Familiar Face Returns to the Precinct 3 Bench

Judge Ken Cannata is no stranger to the role. He previously served as justice of the peace for Precinct 3 for 11 years before Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him as the first judge of the 458th District Court in Fort Bend County in September 2017 — making him a familiar and trusted presence to many residents he will now serve again.

After leaving the district court bench in 2019, Cannata joined the Fort Bend County Attorney's Office as an assistant county attorney and was promoted six months later to chief of litigation, a position he held until recently. He came out of retirement to accept the appointment as the new court's inaugural judge, assuming approximately 3,400 cases previously handled by Judge Sonia Rash of Precinct 3, Place 1 in Sugar Land, providing significant relief to her docket.

Cannata brings more than 40 years of legal experience to the role. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida in 1979 and a juris doctorate with honors from South Texas College of Law in 1983. He has been board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1993, and his legal experience includes appearances before the Texas Courts of Appeals, state and federal district courts, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Commissioner Meyers: Southern Residents Deserve Local Access to Justice

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, who joined Cannata at Friday's ceremony, said the expansion was a matter of fairness for a fast-growing part of the county.

"As Precinct 3 continues to grow, our residents on the southern end of the precinct deserve convenient access to justice — and today we delivered exactly that," Meyers said.

Meyers praised Cannata as "a tremendous legal mind with a record of integrity and fairness on the bench."

× Expand Covering Katy News From left: Commissioner Andy Meyers, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, Judge Tricia Krenek, Judge Ken Cannata, Commissioner Vincent Morales, Judge Sonia Rash, County Treasurer Bill Rickert, and Judge Dean Hrbacek gather in the Precinct 3 Place 2 Courtroom in Needville.

Cannata on the November Ballot

Cannata will appear on the November ballot as he seeks election to the seat to which he was appointed by the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

"I would like to thank Commissioner Meyers and Commissioners Court for the confidence they have shown by appointing me as Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2. I look forward to continuing my service to the residents of Fort Bend County," Cannata said at the time of his appointment.

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