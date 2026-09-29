Grand Parkway lane closures scheduled through Oct. 2

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KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several lane closures are scheduled along the Grand Parkway through Oct. 2, with much of the work taking place overnight.

Grand Parkway (SH 99)

Through Sept. 30: The northbound right-turn lane on the SH 99 frontage road at Peek Road will remain closed continuously.

The northbound right-turn lane on the SH 99 frontage road at Peek Road will remain closed continuously. Sept. 29-30: Alternating southbound main lanes will be closed at the U.S. 90 toll gantry from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating southbound main lanes will be closed at the U.S. 90 toll gantry from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Three left lanes of the southbound SH 99 frontage road will be closed from River Falls Drive to U.S. 59 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Three left lanes of the southbound SH 99 frontage road will be closed from River Falls Drive to U.S. 59 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Two left southbound lanes will be closed from U.S. 59 to Sansbury Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Two left southbound lanes will be closed from U.S. 59 to Sansbury Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Two right lanes of the southbound SH 99 frontage road will be closed from Bella Terra Parkway to Bellaire Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Two right lanes of the southbound SH 99 frontage road will be closed from Bella Terra Parkway to Bellaire Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Oct. 1-2: The eastbound right lane of FM 1464 at SH 99 and the northbound-to-southbound left-turn lane on the SH 99 frontage road at FM 1464 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should allow additional time and watch for workers, equipment and changing traffic patterns.

Westpark Tollway

No lane closures are scheduled.

Fort Bend Parkway

No lane closures are scheduled.