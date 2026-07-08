Grand Parkway Lane Closures Scheduled This Week Near Peek Road, Mason Road

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Motorists traveling along the Grand Parkway this week should expect overnight lane closures as crews perform pavement repairs on sections of the SH 99 frontage roads in Fort Bend County.

A long-term closure remains in effect on the northbound outside frontage road lane at Peek Road. The lane has been continuously closed since July 1 and is expected to remain closed through July 31.

Additional overnight work is scheduled this week:

From Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10 , alternating closures of the northbound SH 99 frontage road lanes between Sand Hill Drive and US 90A will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform full-depth pavement repairs.

, alternating closures of the northbound SH 99 frontage road lanes between Sand Hill Drive and US 90A will take place nightly from as crews perform full-depth pavement repairs. From Wednesday, July 8, through Thursday, July 9 , one southbound outside frontage road lane between West Bellfort Avenue and Mason Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for saw-cutting operations.

, one southbound outside frontage road lane between West Bellfort Avenue and Mason Road will be closed from for saw-cutting operations. From Monday, July 13, through Tuesday, July 14, one right lane on the SH 99 frontage road between West Bellfort Avenue and Mason Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for additional full-depth pavement repairs.

No lane closures are scheduled this week on the Westpark Tollway.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed in work zones, remain alert for changing traffic patterns and consider allowing extra travel time during overnight hours.