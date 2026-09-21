Grand Parkway, Fort Bend Toll Road lane closures scheduled this week

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KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drivers using the Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Toll Road should be aware of scheduled lane closures this week, according to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority.

Grand Parkway

The northbound right-turn lane on the Grand Parkway frontage road at Peek Road remains closed as part of a long-term closure.

The closure began Sept. 9 and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 30. The lane will remain closed continuously during that period.

Drivers traveling north on the Grand Parkway frontage road near Peek Road could encounter delays while the right-turn lane is closed.

Fort Bend Toll Road

An alternating northbound lane closure is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the northbound Chimney Rock ramp.

The closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The affected portion of the Fort Bend Toll Road is managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

The ramp will remain open, but drivers could encounter slower traffic while the alternating lane closure is in place.

Westpark Tollway

No lane closures are scheduled on the Westpark Tollway for the week of Sept. 21-28.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should allow additional time and watch for construction crews and traffic-control devices.