Grand Jury Indicts Taral Patel for a 9th time in Election Manipulation - Fake Racism Case

This story has been updated with a statement from incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers.

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) — Taral Patel, a candidate for Fort Bend County Commissioner, has been indicted again, bringing his total indictments to nine—four felonies and five misdemeanors.

The latest indictment, handed up by a Fort Bend Grand Jury on Monday, Oct. 14, charges Patel with harassment by email. The indictment was posted on line on Tuesday. He is accused of harassing an unnamed victim between Dec. 15, 2023, and April 1, 2024.

Additionally, Patel faces allegations of identity theft to post fake racist messages on social media. Investigators from the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney's Office claim that Patel orchestrated this scheme to garner sympathy for himself and County Judge K.P. George while falsely attributing the racist posts to supporters of his political opponents.

"The ninth indictment of Taral Patel by a Fort Bend County grand jury on Monday for harassment by email provides additional disturbing insight into a man accused of spreading racist and hateful statements to manipulate the outcomes of two elections," incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers said. "These emails allegedly came from someone who once held a position in the Biden administration. The people of Fort Bend County deserve honesty and integrity, not a person on Commissioners Court who is willing to frighten others and abuse his power and authority for personal gain."

Patel has not provided media interview since his arrest.

According to investigators, electronic records show that George was aware of and approved Patel's actions during the 2022 election in which he was re-elected by a small margin. Patel is now accused of continuing this scheme in his current challenge against incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers in the 2024 election.

The indictment says the following: "The duly organized Grand Jury of Fort Bend County, Texas, presents in the District Court of Fort Bend County, Texas, that in Fort Bend County, Texas, TARAL VIPUL PATEL, hereafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about December 15, 2023 - April 1, 2024, with intent to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass A.D., the defendant did then and there send repeated electronic communications in manner reasonably likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, embarrass, or offend A.D, namely by electronic mail;

The owner of Covering Katy News is employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.