FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — A member of Fulshear Scout Troop 1006 is nearing her childhood goal of becoming an Eagle Scout while encouraging children and adults to read at three Fort Bend County parks.

Katherine Adam built, painted and installed free community book exchanges at Four Corners Park, Jones Creek Ranch Park and Galaxy All Abilities Park as part of her Eagle Scout service project.

The small libraries allow park visitors to take a book or leave one for others to enjoy.

Adam, 13, also met with the Fort Bend County commissioners who represent the precincts where her book exchanges are located.

Promoting literacy in county parks

Adam selected locations based on the types of visitors each park attracts.

At Four Corners Park, she placed the book exchange near a walkway frequently used by children participating in extracurricular activities, field trips and YMCA programs.

She said she hopes the library will encourage more children to become interested in literature and reading.

At Jones Creek Ranch Park, Adam placed the book exchange near a bench and a popular fishing spot, where she envisioned visitors reading while their companions fished.

She also chose a location next to another Eagle Scout service project.

Galaxy All Abilities Park, which opened less than a year ago, is Fort Bend County's first county-owned park specifically designed to provide inclusive recreational opportunities for people with and without disabilities. Its amenities are designed to accommodate visitors with varying physical abilities, including those who use wheelchairs.

The park, located next to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Annex on Stadium Drive in Sugar Land, presented Adam with her biggest installation challenge. Uncertainty about the location of underground water and electrical lines required her to find an alternative to installing the library's support post directly into the ground. She chose to secure the structure to a fence and anchor its support post in a bucket filled with concrete.

An ambition that began at age 8

Adam's grandfather said she was just 8 years old when she decided she wanted to become an Eagle Scout.

She was attending a Scout troop meeting with her grandfather, an assistant scoutmaster, when someone asked whether she was involved in Scouting.

“I said no, but I want to be an Eagle Scout,” Adam recalled.

She was inspired by the practical skills she saw boys learning in her grandfather's troop.

“Why can't a girl do that?” she recalled thinking.

Adam began researching Scouting, completed school projects on the subject and persuaded her parents to let her join when she reached fourth grade.

“I decided that I wanted to be in Scouting because I could learn all of those life skills,” she said.

The Fulshear Scout Troop 1006 member is now awaiting her scoutmaster's final review of her service project as she works toward earning Scouting's highest rank.

Her project will give Fort Bend County park visitors an opportunity to discover a new book, share a favorite story or simply enjoy reading outdoors for years to come.

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