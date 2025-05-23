From Immigrant to Leader: Daniel Wong's Journey of Faith and Service in Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — When Daniel Wong arrived in America from the Portuguese colony of Macau Macao he carried no wealth or credentials – only hope, faith and determination that would transform him into one of Texas' most respected engineering executives and public servants.

"That day changed everything," Wong says of his first day in the United States, when he saw the Statue of Liberty, landed in Houston and encountered Christianity, beginning a remarkable American success story.

Today, Wong has evolved from immigrant newcomer to influential Texas business leader, infrastructure expert, and community advocate whose impact extends across multiple sectors of the Lone Star State.

Faith-Driven Engineering: Building a Texas Infrastructure Empire

Wong's educational background combines technical expertise with spiritual foundation – a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Houston and a master's from Fuller Theological Seminary. As founder and CEO of Tolunay-Wong Engineers, he oversees 400 professionals across 13 Texas offices, establishing himself as a top engineering entrepreneur in Houston.

The award-winning firm contributes to critical Texas infrastructure projects including highways, energy facilities and NASA aerospace developments that shape the state's economic growth.

"Our work isn't just about specs or blueprints," Wong says. "It's about safety, integrity, and delivering the best possible solution—for the people who live, drive, and work here."

From Business Success to Public Service Leadership

Wong's leadership extends beyond his business success. He chaired the Texas Board of Professional Engineers for 14 years (2006-2020) and served three terms on the Sugar Land City Council, where he became known for sustainable development strategies and fiscal responsibility that benefited local residents.

Currently, Wong serves on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. He also served on the Fort Bend Economic Development Council. He is an elder at Fort Bend Community Church. All of these experiences, he says, demonstrate his commitment to education, economic growth, and faith-based community service.

× Expand Daniel Wong Daniel Wong

Political Future: Applying Infrastructure Expertise to Fort Bend County Challenges

His name has recently emerged in discussions about a potential run for county judge, where his infrastructure expertise could address regional development challenges.

"I've never chased titles," Wong says. "But if I can serve my community and make a real difference, I'll answer that call."

If elected, Wong would leverage his extensive experience in infrastructure planning, emergency preparedness, environmental sustainability and economic development – skills increasingly vital for fast-growing Texas counties.

From immigrant beginnings to his current leadership roles, Wong says he remains committed to the servant leadership principles that have defined his career.

"I came to this country with nothing. Texas gave me everything—freedom, faith, and opportunity. Now, I'm ready to give even more," Wong said.