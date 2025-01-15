Free Tax Help: AARP Offering Services at Fort Bend Libraries Through April 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Fort Bend County Libraries will provide free income tax preparation assistance for low-income taxpayers through a partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons from Feb. 1 through April 15.

While tax forms aren't available at library locations, residents can use library computers and printers to download and print forms from the IRS website. Printing costs 10 cents per black-and-white page and requires a free library card.

To receive assistance, taxpayers should bring photo identification, Social Security cards for themselves and dependents, their 2023 tax return, W-2 and 1099 forms, unemployment compensation statements and other relevant tax documents.

Five library branches will offer the service but people must scheduled appointments:

Fulshear Branch Library will host Wednesday sessions from noon to 4 p.m. Appointments at 346-481-6800.

At Mission Bend Branch Library, help will be available Mondays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments at 832-471-5900.

The George Memorial Library in Richmond will hold sessions Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments at 281-342-4455.

Sugar Land Branch Library will provide assistance Mondays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 281-238-2140 to schedule appointments.

Sienna Branch Library in Missouri City offers Tuesday sessions from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 281-238-2900 for appointments.

For more information, visit www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or contact the library system's Communications Office at 281-633-4734.