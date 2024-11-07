Four Hospitalized following Fulshear House Fire

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A house fire on El Dorado Lane in Fulshear sent four people to the hospital Wednesday morning, two in critical condition.

The fire was reported around 9:52 a.m. by a neighbor who saw flames at the back of the home, according to the Fort Bend County Department of Homeland Security and Emerency Management.

Firefighters from the Fulshear Fire Department arrived quickly, pulling four people from the residence. Two of the victims, suffering from serious injuries, were airlifted to a nearby trauma center, while the other two were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

KHOU reports that family members say the Father and one of the children were still being treated at the hospital but are expected to make a full recovery.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office, working with the Fulshear Police Department, is now investigating the cause.

In addition to the Fulshear-Simonton and Willowfork fire departments, Fort Bend County EMS and the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.