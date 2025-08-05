Four arrested in Fort Bend County online predator sting

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four men from Richmond, Houston and Angleton were arrested during a two-day undercover operation targeting adults who solicit sexual acts from minors online, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office today.

The Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking/GANG Unit conducted the operation July 30-31, focusing on suspects who use internet and social media platforms to target children.

Marc Anthony Fuentes, 33, of Richmond, was charged with online solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Dominique Smith, 38, of Houston, was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Hossam Hasan Farraq, 35, of Houston, faces charges of online solicitation of a minor, evading in a motor vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Luis Rodriguez, 36, of Angleton, was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The operation involved detectives from the Human Trafficking/Internet Crimes Against Children/GANG Unit, supported by the Sheriff's Office Crime Reduction Unit for surveillance, arrests and transport. The Auto Theft Unit provided drone support.

Several agencies assisted, including the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, Missouri City Police Department, Richmond Police Department and Sugar Land Police Department.

"Our top priority is the safety of our children," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "These arrests serve as a strong reminder that we will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our youth. I'm proud of our team and grateful for our law enforcement partners who share this mission."