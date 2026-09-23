Fort Bend Transit announces new Westpark Park & Ride service to downtown Houston

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend Transit will launch a new commuter bus service connecting the Westpark Park & Ride, 19820 FM 1093 Road, with downtown Houston beginning Oct. 5.

The Westpark Park & Ride is located along FM 1093 near the Westpark Tollway and serves residents of the Katy-Fulshear area and surrounding communities.

The new service replaces the existing Westpark-to-Energy Corridor route and reflects Fort Bend Transit’s efforts to adjust service based on where riders want to go.

After the Energy Corridor route experienced limited ridership despite continued marketing efforts, Fort Bend Transit surveyed the community to better understand where riders wanted service. The survey identified downtown Houston as a destination of greater interest, prompting the agency to redirect the existing buses and available funding to a route that better reflects community demand.

“We want to make sure we are putting our resources where they can provide the greatest benefit to the people we serve,” Fort Bend Transit Director Perri D’Armond said. “Our riders and community members told us that Downtown Houston is a destination they want better access to, and we listened.”

Beginning Oct. 5, passengers will be able to travel from the Westpark Park & Ride to downtown Houston for work, medical appointments, entertainment, events and other destinations.

The one-way fare will be $4.

Schedules and additional information are available from Fort Bend Transit at FBCTransit.org.

Fort Bend Transit was established in 2005 and provides public transportation services throughout Fort Bend County with a mission of connecting communities and expanding mobility options for residents.